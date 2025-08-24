Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia feels German's absence during museum visit in NYC after their fun night out at pre-US Open event

While Alexander Zverev is busy preparing for the upcoming US Open singles fixtures, his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, has arrived in New York and is hitting different iconic places in the city.

This week, the duo turned heads at the recent annual Taste of Tennis event. On Saturday, Sophia posted a cozy photo of the two leaning into each others' shoulders during the event. Zverev was dressed in a dark shirt and layered gold chains, while Thomalla stunned in a chic collared top.



Sophia also shared about her recent visit to the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). Since Zverev was busy with his preparation, Sophia went to the museum alone and felt the absence of the German tennis star. She teased Zverev with the caption:

"@alexzverev123 verpasst aber auch immer die schönsten Kunstwerke 🥺" (Translation: "@alexzverev123 always misses the most beautiful artworks 🥺")



On Tuesday, Zverev is scheduled to open his US Open singles campaign. He'll take on Alejandro Tabilo in the first round. Earlier, Zverev participated in the mixed doubles event, pairing with Belinda Bencic. The pair was defeated in the Round of 16 against Christian Harrison and Danielle Collins.

Ahead of US Open, Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia soaks in Manhattan's energy

Just days before the start of the singles event in Flushing Meadows, Sophia Thomalla marked his arrival in New York with a hustling photo of Manhattan streets. She posted a photo on her Instagram story, capturing buildings, sidewalks filled with people and the transient environment.



Alexander Zverev has previously clearly stated what Sophia's presence at his tennis matches means to him. Four years ago, during an interview with a German magazine, Zverev said:

“I think for tennis players it is always very important who you have next to you. Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security. I play extremely well with her behind me and I hope that will continue to be the case next year and maybe even better. I haven't achieved all of my goals yet."

If not busy with her work as an actress and a model, Sophia has tried to be at Alexander Zverev's matches. Even if she's not there at the arena, she supports from a distance, regularly posting about his wins and important milestones, like during the 2025 National Bank Open, where Zverev reached his 500th career win. Then, she celebrated the achievement on her Instagram.

