Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia flexes her muscles in gym selfie after hitting the streets of New York amid US Open

While Alexander Zverev is preparing for his opening round match, his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla is exploring the city of New York before getting back to her routine. On Sunday, the German model and actress offered a glimpse into her routine for the day.

Thomalla explored the city life, sharing a story from a bustling New York street fair, featuring food trucks, ice cream stands, and crowds enjoying the sunshine. Her post read:

"SUNDAY."

Sophia's Instagram story

Later in the day, she posted a mirror selfie flexing her leg muscles from a high-end gym in New York. She was dressed in pink and black Adidas sports attire and captioned the shot:

"LEG DAY."

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla's Instagram story

Thomalla, who has been seen supporting Alexander Zverev over the years, is expected to attend Tuesday's match between the German tennis star and Alejandro Tabilo. Zverev is favored to win this match comfortably.

With Sophia Thomalla arriving in New York, Alexander Zverev eyes first Grand Slam as third seed at 2025 US Open

Alexander Zverev has previously spoken about the importance of the presence of his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, by his side during high-stakes action. The German actress' support should provide Zverev the moral boost to win his first Grand Slam title after he was named the third seed in the US Open.

After starting his tournament with the matchup against Alejandro Tabilo in the first round, Zverev's potential opponent down the line includes a match against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals and potentially either Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic in the final. During his pre-season press conference, he said:

“I would be more than happy to play Jannik in the semis and Carlos in the finals here. I would be very, very happy to do that. If I achieve my dream, if I achieve the goal that I set for myself in lifting the trophy above my head, then I know that I really deserve it, because I went through the most difficult path that there can be at the moment. So that's totally fine."

“I want to win a Grand Slam and I want to win the biggest tournaments in the world by beating the best players in the world... If you beat the best players in the world to win a Grand Slam, you deserve it. That's my mindset.”

Zverev has been in solid form lately, making the semifinals at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Masters. He seems to be in the right spirits and feels confident that he can make a big splash at Flushing Meadows this year.

