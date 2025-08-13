Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia left speechless by dramatic rain and lightning scenes in Cincinnati after German's harsh match suspension

Alexander Zverev was one game away from winning the match against Brandon Nakashima in straight sets before his Round of 32 contest was paused on Tuesday night due to inclement weather at the Cincinnati Open. The German won the first set 6-4 and was leading the second set 5-4 when lightning and heavy rain forced officials to suspend play.
While Zverev remained off-court awaiting the all-clear, his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the situation on Instagram. She posted a photo tagging the location as "Cincinnati Open" and adding a single melting face emoji.
The photo was from the grounds of the Lindner Family Tennis Center, where the rain was pouring down, forming puddles along the walkways and the stadium lights piercing through the mist.
According to initial reports from live sources in Cincinnati, the play was suspended until 10:00 p.m. local time. However, since the rain didn't ease up, the match has been suspended for the day. Zverev will now have to wait out the night to serve for the game tomorrow.
Alexander Zverev faces emotional lows at Wimbledon amid Sophia Thomalla's absence
Alexander Zverev was upset following his first-round exit at Wimbledon. Zverev had a grueling five-set match against France’s Arthur Rinderknech, which he eventually lost, 6-7(3), 7-6(8), 3-6, 7-6(5), 4-6. The early loss left him "alone" and "empty."
“I feel very alone out there at times. I struggle mentally," Alexander Zverev said. "I'm trying to find ways to get out of this hole, but keep finding myself back in it. Generally speaking, I feel quite alone in life at the moment, which is not very nice. I've been through a lot of difficulties. I've never felt this empty before.
“Just lacking joy, just lacking joy in everything that I do. It's not necessarily about tennis. Just lacking joy outside of tennis, as well. Even when I'm winning, even when I'm winning like in Stuttgart or Halle, I’m not getting the feeling I used to get, when I was happy, over the moon, motivated to keep going. It's just not there right now for me."
Though Sophia was absent at Wimbledon, the German actress and model was in attendance at the Canadian Open (Toronto Masters) earlier in August. Now she is here in Cincinnati as well for Zverev.