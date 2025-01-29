Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia retires to Monaco after heartbreaking end to Australian Open visit

Alexander Zverev has lost this year's final at the Australian Open. This means it's time to start preparing for the next major ATP event of the season. The German star's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, has shared that she's back in Monaco after her partner failed to capture the trophy in Melbourne.

The Australian Open was the first Grand Slam tournament of the season. Even if Zverev failed to lift the trophy, there are still eleven months of action on the courts that could bring plenty of opportunity for the German. The first ATP 1000 event of the year will take place in Indian Wells, California in March.

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, is back in Moanco

Alexander Zverev has been dating Sophia Thomalla since 2021. The actress is famous for appearing in several German productions. Thomalla was in Melbourne to support her boyfriend throughout the Australian Open.

This year's edition of the Australian Open proved to be a tough challenge for Zverev. The second seed had a tough match against Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the event, coming through in four sets. Just when it seemed like Novak Djokovic would take out the German, the 10-time champion retired from the semifinal. However, Zverev succumbed to a straight-set defeat to defending champion Jannik Sinner in the final.

What's next for Alexander Zverev?

Australian Open 2025

The Australian Open has already come to an end. Alexander Zverev still has the opportunity to capture his first Grand Slam title at the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. If the German manages to reach the Wimbledon final, he would've reached the final of all four Grand Slam tournaments, even if he hasn't won any of the coveted titles.

But the Grand Slam events won't be the only contests that will see Zverev battling for gold. The ATP 1000 also provides good opportunities to earn ranking points by beating some of the best professional tennis players in the world. Zverev has won seven of these titles over the course of his career.

The last time Alexander Zverev won an ATP 1000 title was at the Paris Masters in 2024. The German beat the local Ugo Humbert to claim his seventh ATP 1000 crown. Regardless of how many of these championships Zverev can get his hands on, it's evident that the ATP star is eager to win a Grand Slam tournament.

