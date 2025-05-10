Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia shows off her stylish beachwear in a picture from Thailand getaway

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, shared a glimpse from her sunny trip to Thailand. Her vacation comes as Zverev continues his title defence at the Italian Open in Rome.

Ad

Zverev has chalked up 11 wins from 15 matches on clay, including a title-winning run in the Munich Open this year. He also reached the fourth round in Madrid but lost to Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets.

While the German began his title defence with a dominant win over Camilo Ugo Carabelli, his girlfriend, Sophia, shared a snap from the beaches in Thailand.

Here's the post shared by Sophia via Instagram:

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend shares an update via social media - Image Source: @thomalla Instagram

Zverev and Sophia have been in a relationship since 2021. The latter is known for her work as an actor, model, and TV presenter in the German media industry. She is often spotted supporting her boyfriend on tour but is currently relaxing on the beaches of Ko Samui, Thailand, this week.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Zverev is chasing his third title in Rome this year. He is a three-time finalist at the Italian Open, winning in 2017 and 2024. The only year he couldn't make his mark in the final was against Rafael Nadal in 2018.

"Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security" - Alexander Zverev on how his girlfriend helps him perform in tennis

Alexander Zverev and Sophia at the Bayern Munich - Borussia Dortmund football match - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev has spoken about the role his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla plays in his life. The German power couple is often seen travelling together on tour.

Ad

During an interview with a German magazine in the past, Zverev highlighted how tennis players needed to be surrounded by the right people. He credited his girlfriend, Sophia, for bringing him peace in his life.

“I think for tennis players it is always very important who you have next to you. Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security," Zverev said.

Ad

"I play extremely well with her behind me, and I hope that will continue to be the case next year and maybe even better. I haven't achieved all of my goals yet," he added.

The 28-year-old will take on Vilius Gaubas in the third round of the Italian Open. The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

While Zverev edged past Ugo Carabelli in the second round, Gaubas eliminated the 27th seed, Denis Shapovalov. The winner between the duo will take on either Arthur Fils or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round in Rome.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More