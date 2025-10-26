Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia shows her support for German with their new pup as he sets up Vienna Open final vs Jannik Sinner

Alexander Zverev is currently competing at the 2025 Vienna Open. As the German battled past Lorenzo Musetti to set up a summit clash against Jannik Sinner in Austria, his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla showed her support for the tennis star alongside their adorable new pup.

Zverev has been a ‘dog dad’ for a few years now. The 28-year-old has been the proud owner of Lövik, a teacup poodle, since 2018. In 2019, he adopted a terrier mix named Pop from Miami during a visit to a shelter for rescues. Most recently, the World No.3 and his girlfriend Sophia added yet another remeber to their family as they welcomed ‘Mishka’, a dachshund puppy, to their home.

Now, as Alexander Zverev competes at the Vienna Open, Sophia Thomalla took to Instagram to share a snap of the couple's new pup looking engrossed as he saw the German tennis star on the TV.

Via @sophiathomalla on Instagram

Zverev and Thomalla have been dating since 2020. The duo make frequent appearces in public with each and Thomalla often attends her boyfriend's matches. The duo have been vocal about their love for each other and often give fans glimpses of their day-to-day life together.

Alexander Zverev opens up about battling past Lorenzo Musetti, shares honest thoughts about taking on Jannik Sinner

Zverev at the Erste Bank Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Alexander Zverev has enjoyed a fantastic run at the Vienna Open. The German kicked off his campaign in Austria with wins over Jacob Fearnley and Matteo Arnaldi. In his quarterfinals, he recieved a walkover against Tallon Griekskoor and his semifinals saw him oust Lorenzo Musetti is straight sets.

Sharing his thoughts about his win over Musetti, Zverev said in an on-court interview,

“In many ways (this has been my best match of the week). I mean, it was the best opponent for sure. Lorenzo, I mean, he's been playing fantastic tennis this year. And he's very tricky. You know, he doesn't allow you to play beautiful tennis in away. You know, he has a lot of variety, a lot of different shots that he can use. And it was difficult, but I'm obviously very happy that I got it done in the end and happy we threw in straight sets.”

Reflecting on playing against Jannik Sinner in the Vienna Open finals, the former champion added,

“Yeah, it's going to be a great challenge. I'm looking forward to playing one of the two best players in the world and seeing where my level really is.”

Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner have competed against each other a total of seven times in their careers. While Zverev leads their head-to-head record 4-3, Sinner has won the duo's past two matches, including their encounter at the Australian Open finals earlier this year.

