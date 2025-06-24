Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia shows up in support as German returns to clay for his foundation's event ahead of Wimbledon

Ahead of the 2025 Wimbledon Open, Alexander Zverev returned to the clay court for an important cause. The German was with his girlfriend and fitness model, Sophia, for a charity event related to funding for children with diabetes.
The couple attended the 2025 WorldChanger Days charity event, hosted on June 22–23 at the luxurious Bio-Hotel Stanglwirt in Tyrol, Austria. The event was held in partnership with the Alexander Zverev Foundation. Both organizations aim to raise awareness and funds for children with diabetes, a cause important to Zverev, who was diagnosed at age five.
On Monday, both Zverev and his girlfriend, Sophia, posted glimpses from the event on their respective Instagram handles.
The WorldChanger organization also posted glimpses from the event on Monday.
Alexander Zverev and WorldChanger had a successful fundraiser in 2024 as well
On June 24, 2024, the WorldChanger tournament at Stanglwirt hosted over 350 guests. Zverev and Sophia attended the event in high spirits alongside the Hauser family.
The Hauser family is the owner of the Bio‑& Wellnesshotel Stanglwirt in Tyrol, where the charity event took place. Maria Hauer, who runs the place, has been closely involved in the WorldChanger charity tennis tournament in partnership with the Alexander Zverev Foundation.
There were several notable attendees, including tennis legends like Boris Becker and German celebrities like Victoria Swarovski and Pamela Reif.
At the event, under the motto “Spielend helfen” (help by playing), guests teamed up with Zverev in celebrity tennis and pickleball doubles matches. Together, they raised over €100,000 for the foundation’s diabetes programs.
The cause to seek funds for diabetes awareness is close to Alexander Zverev's heart. At the age of just four years, the tennis star was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. After first revealing his condition in 2022, he has used his platform to raise awareness on the disease and even established the Alexander Zverev Foundation to support children with diabetes.
“Becoming a professional tennis player was always my dream,” Zverev said at a joint charity event with Medtronic Diabetes in June. “Early on, I was told that competing at the highest level with diabetes was impossible — but my family and I refused to accept that. That’s why I’m partnering with Medtronic Diabetes: I want every person with diabetes to feel empowered to live the life they want.”
The main objective of the organization is to provide access to essential diabetes care. Moreover, they also promote a healthy and active lifestyle for children suffering from the same.