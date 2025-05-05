Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia stays committed to fitness even during Thailand vacation as she shares pre-workout selfie

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, recently turned heads with her mirror selfie in Thailand. The German actress and model posted an update on social media, where she could be seen posing in her workout attire. The update came just days before Zverev's entry at the upcoming Masters 1000 event in Rome.

Ad

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla began dating in 2021 after meeting through a mutual friend. The German actress, model, and TV presenter made her name known to the world with commendable roles in "Der Bergdoktor" and films like "Rising High" and "Christmas Crossfire". She also hosted the dating show "Are You the One?" Despite her hectic commitments, Thomalla often marks her presence during Zverev's crucial matches.

Despite being on her trip to Thailand for the renowned TV show "Are You The One?", Sophia Thomalla surprised fans by sharing a picture of herself in a pre-workout outfit. The German model posed in front of the mirror as she displayed her yellow Adidas top paired with white yoga pants. A collection of her footwear could also be spotted in the picture with most of them being part of sports gear.

Ad

Trending

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla's story | Image Source: via @sophiathomalla on Instagram

Sophia Thomalla's partner, Alexander Zverev, has meanwhile already set foot in Italy for the upcoming event. The ATP star shared glimpses of his tour in Rome, as he visited the Piazza Navona. He is set to begin his campaign on Friday, 9th May.

Ad

Alexander Zverev gains confidence in his form despite disappointing Madrid Open defeat

Alexander Zverev at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev's Madrid Open defeat against Francisco Cerundolo might have contributed to his ongoing struggles, but somehow, he experienced a feeling of satisfaction with his performance. The German player compared his defeat with previous setbacks and, therefore, came up with the conclusion of finally regaining belief in his game.

Ad

"In the end of the day, I don't think I played terrible. The match before Munich when I was losing, I was losing because of me. I was losing because I was playing bad and I was missing and I was maybe not brave enough. I cannot really say that today," he said, in a post-match interview.

Ad

The 28-year-old cited his rival's better performance as the reason behind his defeat.

"He played better than me today. He definitely played better than me last year when we played here. In Argentina it was a little bit of funny match. But to be honest, I didn't play terrible, he just played better than me," he added.

After emerging victorious at the BMW Open by defeating Ben Shelton in the finals, Zverev is now seeking his 25th tour-level title. The German will compete against top-ranked pros, including Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshay Kapoor Tennis Writer at Sportskeeda Know More