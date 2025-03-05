Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia teases German about "serving" her for the first time in 4 years at Indian Wells exhibition event

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla was left smitten as the German served her food for the first time in four years. The couple were spotted enjoying some quality time together during the pre-tournament festivities in Indian Wells.

Zverev was last seen competing in the Mexican Open, where he reached the second round. Despite a valiant effort against Learner Tien, the American stunned him in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

Zverev's girlfriend Sophia recently shared a photo of him on her Instagram. He was spotted wearing an apron and serving her delicious food at the exhibition event in the Indian Wells Garden arena.

"Me knowing this guy hasn't stood behind a kitchen counter in 4 years is serving me food for the very first time ❤️ isn’t he adorable 🥹," read the caption.

Zverev's girlfriend shares a sweet snap on social media - Image Source: @SophiaThomalla Instagram

Zverev and Sophia Thomalla have been in a relationship since 2021. They started dating after the German parted ways with his ex-girlfriend Olya Sharypova. Sophia is a German actress, known for her role in the TV Series Der Bergdoktor and Commissario Laurenti.

The Berlin-born artist often supports Zverev during his important matches. She was at the Australian Open this year, tracking his journey throughout the event. She became emotional after Zverev narrowly lost to Jannik Sinner in the final. The German's post-match interview and modest words made Sophia a little teary-eyed.

Here is the clip of the incident in the Australian Open finals:

“I’m just not good enough. It’s as simple as that. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to lift the trophy. But I’ll keep coming back. I’ll keep trying,” Alexander Zverev said

Alexander Zverev will be the top seed in Indan Wells this year

Alexander Zverev during a press conference on tour - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev will make his ninth appearance in Indian Wells this year. He's chalked up 13 wins out of 21 matches at the event, including quarterfinal runs in 2021 and 2024.

Zverev will enter California on the back of a disappointing second-round exit in Acapulco. He defeated Matteo Arnaldi in three sets in the first round, but couldn't make his mark against Learner Tien. The American talent humbled him 6-3, 6-4, in one hour and 28 minutes.

The German will receive a first-round bye in Indian Wells due to his ranking. He is expected to begin his campaign against Tallon Griekspoor in the second round. Zverev leads the head-to-head against the Dutchman 6-1 and defeated him recently in the 2024 Paris Masters.

With Jannik Sinner missing out on the event due to suspension, Zverev will be the top seed in Indian Wells this year. He will be one of the favourites to make a deep run alongside Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz.

