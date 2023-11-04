Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend Sophia Thomalla expresses her pride as German qualifies for ATP Finals 2023, a year after career-threatening injury

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla recently expressed her pride as the German secured his spot in the prestigious 2023 ATP Finals. Zverev, who won the title in 2018 and 2021, will join seven other elite players in the season-ending tournament in Turin.

Zverev is the seventh player to qualify for the ATP Finals, joining Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Andrey Rublev. The eighth and final spot was claimed by Holger Rune.

Zverev has had a stellar season in 2023, winning 53 matches and two titles (Chengdu and Hamburg), as well as reaching the semifinals and quarterfinals at the French Open and US Open respectively. He is currently ranked No. 9 in the world but has been as high as No. 2, which he achieved in 2022.

The 26-year-old qualified for the sixth time after not being able to participate in last year's Finals due to a career-threatening ankle injury he sustained during the 2022 Roland Garros semifinals against Rafael Nadal. The injury made him skip the entire season, finally making a comeback in January 2023.

Thomalla, who has been dating Zverev since 2020, shared the announcement post of Zverev’s qualification for the ATP Finals on her Instagram story on Saturday, November 4.

"Proud 💗," Thomalla wrote.

Sophia Thomalla on Instagram

A look into Alexander Zverev's performance in ATP Finals over the years

Alexander Zverev at the 2021 Nitto ATP World Tour Finals

Alexander Zverev has emerged as one of the most consistent and successful performers in the ATP Finals. Zverev has previously qualified for the event for five consecutive years (2017-2021) and has won the title twice -- in 2018 and 2021.

Zverev’s first appearance in the ATP Finals was in 2017, where he exited in the group stage. The following year, he improved his result by defeating Roger Federer in the semifinals and then stunning World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the final, 6-4, 6-3.

In 2019, Zverev made it to the semifinals before losing to Dominic Thiem in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3. He defeated Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Daniil Medvedev en route to the last four.

In 2020, the 26-year-old failed to advance from the round-robin stage. He won two matches, against Diego Schwartzman and Medvedev, but lost to Djokovic in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(4).

The German, this time as an Olympic gold medalist, then won four out of five matches at the 2021 ATP Finals, losing only to Medvedev in the second-round robin clash. In the final, Alexander Zverev faced defending champion Medvedev again and won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.