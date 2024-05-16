Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla gushes over the German as he beats Taylor Fritz to reach Italian Open SF

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla gushed over the German after he reached the semifinals of the 2024 Italian Open. Zverev secured his spot in the final four by defeating 11th seed Taylor Fritz.

Seeded third, Zverev defeated Fritz 6-4, 6-3 in an hour and a half to bring himself one step closer to winning his second ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Rome. The former World No. 2 clinched his first title at the Foro Italico in 2017 when he overcame Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 in the championship match.

This win also marked Zverev's second ATP Masters 1000 semifinal appearance this season, after he reached the same level at the Miami Open earlier this year before falling to eventual runner-up Grigor Dimitrov.

Alexander Zverev's victory over Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals at the Italian Open tied him with David Ferrer for the fourth most clay-court ATP Masters 1000 semifinal appearances, totaling nine. He follows behind tennis legends Rafael Nadal (37), Novak Djokovic (28), and Roger Federer (19) on the list.

Following his win, the ATP Tour's official handle took to social media to share a series of images and videos of the former World No. 2 from his match against Fritz.

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla then re-shared the ATP Tour's post on her social media platform, expressing her admiration for the German's advancement to the semifinals at the Italian Open.

"Meanwhile in Roma @alexzverev123 #semifinals," Thomalla captioned her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Sophia Thomalla's Instagram story

Alexander Zverev will face Alejandro Tabilo in Italian Open SF

Alexander Zverev at Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024

Alexander Zverev will face off against the 29th seed Alejandro Tabilo in the semifinals of the 2024 Italian Open.

Zverev kicked off his campaign in Rome in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He dominated his opening match against Aleksander Vukic with a score of 6-0, 6-4, and then went on to defeat home favorite Luciano Darderi 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the third round.

The German then continued his winning streak by defeating Nuno Borges 6-2, 7-5 in the fourth round and Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals to secure his spot in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Tabilo started his campaign at the Italian Open by defeating Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 7-6(4) in the second round. He then caused a major upset by defeating Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-3 in the third round.

The Chilean then went on to defeat Karen Khachanov 7-6(5), 7-6(10) in the fourth round and Zhang Zhizhenin 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinal to earn his place in the final four in Rome.

Alexander Zverev and Alejandro Tabilo have never faced each other on the ATP Tour thus their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.