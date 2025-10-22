Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla makes the trip to Austria to support German at Vienna Open after he survives 1R scare

A day after Alexander Zverev survived a first-round upset against Jacob Fearnley, his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, traveled to Austria to be with the German as he looks to make his bid for the ATP Finals in Turin stronger.

On Tuesday, the German actress shared a photo of the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, specifically the Michaelertrakt (St. Michael's Wing). She captioned the photo:

"Vienna calling."

Alexander Zverev and Sophia have been in a relationship since late 2021. Previously, in an interview, the German star pointed out how Sophia's presence provides him with "peace and security."

“I think for tennis players it is always very important who you have next to you. Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security," Zverev said in December 2021 via People. "I play extremely well with her behind me and I hope that will continue to be the case next year and maybe even better. I haven't achieved all of my goals yet."

Thomalla also frequently makes time to attend Zverev's matches despite her own hectic schedule. She was present at the Cincinnati Open, where Zverev lost in the semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz.

Alexander Zverev satisfied with first round win over Jacob Fearnley

Alexander Zverev managed to win the first round 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(5) in a rollercoaster of a match against Jacob Fearnley. The German lost the second set before finishing well in a tense third-round tiebreak. With the win, Zverev secured a Round of 16 date with Italy's Matteo Arnaldi.

In the post-game interview, Zverev admits feeling a lack of energy in the second set, but he was satisfied with his performance in the final set.

"The tie-break was so close and the whole set was so close. He played unbelievable in important moments," Zverev said after the game. "I had match point. He hit a great first serve, a great forehand winner straight away.

"So, I mean, yes, it was 7-6 in the third, but I can't really blame myself too much in the third set. In the second set, yeah, I lost energy a little bit, but the third set was a fantastic level and I'm happy to go through."

If Zverev goes deep, he will solidify his No. 3 ranking in the ATP rankings behind Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. He would like to finish strong in Vienna before shifting his focus to the ATP Finals.

