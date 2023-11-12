Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend Sophia Thomalla pokes fun at German's habit of being late in playful exchange

Alexander Zverev recently engaged in a playful banter with his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla. The actress and model jokingly commented on one of his photos, suggesting that he is always late.

Zverev and Thomalla have been dating since 2020 after meeting through a mutual friend. Thomalla is a well-known celebrity in Germany, having appeared in various TV shows, magazines and advertisements.

On Saturday, November 11, Zverev posted a series of photos from the blue carpet and the trophy presentation ceremony at the 2023 ATP Finals, where he is seeded seventh. In the third picture, he can be seen playing a game of ‘Guess the player’, in which other players held a placard of his face.

The picture suggests that the host asked a question that everyone answered with Zverev’s name.

"Boys night out Turin style @nittoatpfinals," Zverev wrote on Instagram.

Thomalla commented on the post with a witty response:

"3rd photo: who’s being late all the time?," implying that Zverev has a habit of being tardy.

Zverev played along with the joke and replied:

"Believe it or not that wasn’t the question 😂😂."

Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla on Instagram

Alexander Zverev to face Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 ATP Finals opener

Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 US Open

Alexander Zverev will face Carlos Alcaraz in the first round-robin match at the 2023 ATP Finals on Monday, November 13.

Alcaraz, 20, is making his debut at the ATP Finals after a breakthrough year that saw him win six titles, including a Grand Slam title at the Wimbledon Championships.

Alcaraz has a powerful baseline game, with a big forehand and a solid backhand, as well as a strong serve and a good touch at the net. He is also known for his fighting spirit and his ability to adapt to different surfaces and conditions.

Zverev, 26, is a two-time champion at the ATP Finals, having won the title in 2018 and 2021. The German also claimed the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as well as two titles this year (Hamburg and Chengdu).

Zverev has a similar game to Alcaraz but with more experience and consistency. He has a huge serve, which he backs up with aggressive groundstrokes and a lethal backhand.

The head-to-head between the two players is tied at 3-3. Alcaraz won their latest quarterfinal encounter at the 2023 US Open in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.