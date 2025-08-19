Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla steps out to explore New York ahead of his US Open campaign

Days after crashing out of the Cincinnati Open semis against Carlos Alcaraz, it seems Alexander Zverev's lady luck has arrived in New York just in time for the upcoming US Open. Before the singles event, Zverev is paired with Belinda Bencic for the mixed doubles event, wherein in the first match they'll play Jannik Sinner and Kateřina Siniaková.
On Monday, Zverev's girlfriend and German actress Sophia Thomalla shared a photo capturing the hustling streets of New York just days before the year’s final Grand Slam kicks off. Thomalla was seen strolling through Manhattan, capturing the towering buildings, bustling sidewalks, and American flags waving in the background.
Sophia's presence will be important for Zverev, who got overwhelmed by the weather in Cincinnati, resulting in his loss against Alcaraz, who later went on to win the ATP Masters title. Now in New York, Zverev will try to beat his 2020 performance at this very court where he finished runner-up.
Alexander Zverev opens up on the importance of Sophia's presence at his matches
Zverev's recent defeat, fated by harsh weather conditions in the Cincinnati Open, might require some support to come out from, and Sophia's presence in New York should help Alexander Zverev give his best in the final Grand Slam of the year. Previously, during an interview in 2021 with a German magazine, he said:
“I think for tennis players it is always very important who you have next to you. Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security. I play extremely well with her behind me and I hope that will continue to be the case next year and maybe even better. I haven't achieved all of my goals yet."
Sophia's return by the ATP player's side could also mean the return of their traditional handshakes before the matches. They started the ritual at the Australian Open earlier this year. Talking about it, the German pro said:
"Look, man, you got to understand we are German, this is the coolest version of German that you can be. This is the top of German coolness, it does not go any further than that."
Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla have been romantically linked since late 2021. They dated for about a year privately before going public via social media in October 2021. Sophia is the daughter of well-known German actors Simone Thomalla and André Vetters.