Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla turns up the glamor in stylish silver dress during Thailand trip

German ATP star Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, recently posted a video flaunting her voguish looks in a silver outfit. The update was shared amid the couple's trip to Thailand ahead of the Italian Open.

Ad

Thomalla is renowned for her roles in shows like "Commissario Laurenti" and hosting Germany's "Are You The One?" She began dating Zverev in 2020 after meeting through a mutual friend. Their relationship has seen adorable moments, including Thomalla frequently attending Zverev's matches worldwide. Despite their busy schedules, the couple shares moments like beach outings in Australia and other relaxing getaways.

Sophia Thomalla has been sharing updates from her ongoing trip to Thailand. While the getaway is associated with her latest work in the American television series "Are You the One?", the renowned actress and model shared a backstage update. She posted a short clip, wearing a stylish silver dress as she performed a runway walk.

Ad

Trending

Her outfit was paired with sleek high heels, adding to the look. She was also seen wearing an accessory on her right arm, the glitter of which attracted the attention of fans. Teasing her role in the American television series, she wrote:

"Roasting Level: expert 😅 @areyoutheone.de , I am coming…"

Ad

Alexander Zverev is preparing for the upcoming Masters 1000 event in Rome. With Novak Djokovic's withdrawal, the German could finally grab the opportunity to showcase his potential on clay.

Alexander Zverev makes a shocking comparison between the Big 4 era and the present one

Alexander Zverev at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev's defeat against Francisco Cerundolo in the Round of 16 of the Madrid Open was a big shock for him. However, the post-match interview turned out to be shocking for all as he boldly compared the Big 4 era with the one run by the current crop of players. According to him, the youngsters are faster, stronger, and dominant compared to the ones with larger legacies.

Ad

"No, definitely not. It's much more difficult. The depth of players is much more. Before, I remember when I got to the top 10 for the first time in 2017, it was eight years ago. Yes, the top 10 was very strong, and we had the four best players in the world with Novak, Rafa, Roger, Andy, Stan, you know, del Potro and all those guys, but the level from, I would say, 10 to 20 and then 20 to 30 was much lower than it is now. Yes, the top of the top was unbelievable, but the depth now is much more," he said, in a post-match interview.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Alexander Zverev is seeking his first title of the year and 25th overall. The German is expected to compete at the upcoming Italian Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshay Kapoor Tennis Writer at Sportskeeda Know More