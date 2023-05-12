According to tennis great Boris Becker, Alexander Zverev's opponents have figured out how to play against him, and he should now take pointers from younger players instead of relying on the Big 3.

Zverev suffered a severe injury during the semifinals of the 2022 French Open against Rafael Nadal, causing him to tear all three lateral ligaments in his right ankle. As a result, he was out of the game for seven months and has since dropped from his third-place ranking to 22nd place. Despite his efforts to get back on track, Zverev has struggled to regain his winning form and currently has a 12-12 record in 2023.

Speaking on the Das Gelbe vom Ball podcast, Becker recently expressed concern for Alexander Zverev, saying that he was at the top of his game before the injury, and is now struggling to return to his best.

"Tennis changes every 18 months. You always have to improve accordingly," Becker said. "You get the impression that he hasn't improved and the opponents know exactly how they have to play against Sascha in 2023. That is a problem. A year ago, he beat [Carlos] Alcaraz in Paris and was on his way to beating the unbeatable Nadal, and possibly Ruud in the final. Sascha would have become the new No. 1."

Becker praised Zverev for never making excuses about his losses.

"That's in the past, and 12 months later, the stark reality is brutal. He is fit again but can't manage to match the form he had a year ago. He is honest with himself and doesn't blame bad luck, bad fortune, wind or too hot a sun - but the fact that he doesn't play enough. In my opinion, Zverev is not playing tennis properly at the moment," he added.

The former World No. 1 also said that Alexnader Zverev needed to move over Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, and start learning from Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, and Taylor Fritz.

"The focus now is no longer on the big three. Sascha is, unfortunately, being a bit overtaken by the younger players. We have talked a lot about Alcaraz, but I also mention Sinner, Rune and Fritz. He now has to look at why the new generation of players mentioned is so good, what they do better and what is different," he concluded.

Alexander Zverev to face David Goffin in Italian Open R2

Alexander Zverev

19th-seed Alexander Zverev is set to face World No. 107 David Goffin in the second round of the 2023 Italian Open on Saturday, May 13. This will be the fifth meeting between the two players, with the head-to-head record standing at 2-2.

Zverev won the title in Rome in 2017 and beat Goffin in the 2018 Italian Open quarterfinals. The winner of their match will advance to face either Hubert Hurkacz or J.J. Wolf in the third round.

