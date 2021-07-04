Alexander Zverev says 2nd week experience at Majors is the reason why "the Big 3 has been so dominant in Grand Slams"

Alexander Zverev overcame a stern challenge from Taylor Fritz on Saturday to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for the second time in his career. The four-set win marked Zverev's fifth consecutive foray into the second week of a Major.

After the match, Zverev pointed out how the experience of playing at the business end of Slams has helped the 'Big 3' - Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer - maintain their stranglehold over the men's tour. The German also expressed hope that he himself could improve in that regard.

"I think it (experience in the 2nd week of Majors) is very important. I think that's why the Big 3 has been so dominant in Grand Slams," Zverev said. "Experience plays a big part, knowing how to manage your time, knowing how to manage your matches is a big part of it. It is something I needed to learn at the beginning of my career."

Zverev went on to acknowledge that he has faced a lot of criticism for performing well at big tournaments like Masters 1000s and the ATP Finals but failing to replicate that success at the Majors. Reiterating his desire to make his Grand Slam breakthrough, Zverev claimed he has a tough road ahead because the top guys like Novak Djokovic tend to produce their best tennis in the second week of Majors.

"A lot of people were criticising me for being this guy that played very well at big tournaments but never at Slams," Zverev said. "I hope I have changed my position on that a little bit. But the main goal, of course, is to win it."

"A lot of guys are still very hungry, still very passionate," the German added. "A lot of people are looking forward to the second week to playing their best, which obviously includes Novak and other people."

Talking about his win over Fritz, Zverev admitted that he was not at his fluent best on Saturday. The 24-year-old coughed up as many as nine double faults during the encounter, while also squandering six of the nine break points he generated.

But Zverev found a way to get past the finish line against a tough opponent, which he pointed out as an important take-away from the match.

"Today was not the best match I played in the tournament," Zverev said. "Just feeling-wise, I wasn't very comfortable, but I found a way to win."

Alexander Zverev further opined that Taylor Fritz, who was coming off a knee surgery, had a solid game plan in place to make it a discomfiting afternoon for him.

"Taylor is a very good player," Zverev said. "I am surprised that he has come back this early after the surgery that he had. I think he played a very good match."

"His tactics were very clear," the German added. "I thought he had a very clear game-plan, and he was following it. He made it very difficult for me, but I'm happy to be in the fourth round."

Alexander Zverev next faces Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in his first Wimbledon quarterfinal. Auger-Aliassime beat 10-time champion Roger Federer in the second round at Halle two weeks ago, and is now through to his first fourth round at Wimbledon.

Zverev pointed out during his presser that the Canadian's game works well on grass, and that his ability to create his own pace makes him a particularly dangerous opponent.

"I do believe grass is his best surface. I think he has played fantastic so far," Zverev said. "He enjoys low balls. He can generate a lot of power out of low balls. The racquet speed and the acceleration he has, a lot of players struggle to be aggressive against him. That is something not everyone can do, and that is something that suits his play on grass very well."

"I am exicited to represent my country at the Olympics" - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev is scheduled to play both singles and doubles at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. After skipping the Rio 2016 Games because of illness, Zverev is excited to represent Germany for the first time at the quadrennial competition.

"It's going to be a very special moment (representing my country)," Zverev said. "I was supposed to go to Rio in 2016. But I got a bit sick, and unfortunately I had to stay in Florida."

"It's my first Olympics," he added. "I hope I have many more to come. I am every excited. It's my first time in Japan. It's one of the places I've never been to. So it's going to be exciting for me as well."

Alexander Zverev knows that it will be a very different experience at the Olympics this time, considering the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated restrictions. Nevertheless, the German is upbeat about his chances of earning glory for his country.

"Of course, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the rules are going to be very different than at other Olympics," Zverev said. "But I am excited to play for my country. I'm going to do everything possible to win medals for my country there."

