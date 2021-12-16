Alexander Zverev says David Ferrer is the best coach he has had besides his father, admits he and Ivan Lendl "saw things differently" 

Olympic champion Alexander Zverev has recently named David Ferrer as the best coach he has had, besides his father Alexander Zverev Sr. The German also insisted there is no question that his father is a better coach for him than former World No. 1 Ivan Lendl.

The World No. 3 has been coached by Zverev Sr. - a former ATP professional who was ranked as high as 175th - since his childhood. His brother Mischa Zverev recently coached him during his run to the 2021 ATP Finals title in Turin due to their father's absence from the tour for health reasons.

Zverev won the 2018 ATP Finals while working with eight-time Major champion Lendl, but secured just one more title (the 2019 Geneva Open, where Lendl was not present) before the partnership ended in July 2019. Former World No. 3 David Ferrer joined the German's coaching team in July 2020, before the pair split in January this year.

In an interview with Tennis Magazin, Zverev spoke highly of the impact both Zverev Sr. and Ferrer have had on him.

“Papa is better than Lendl," Zverev said. "For me, that's not a question at all. I think it was an experience for me to see what and how other coaches think about my tennis. For me, besides my father, Ferrer was the best coach I had in my life. But unfortunately, we had to stop last year due to the corona situation. He's the only one I'd say I'd try again with."

The ATP Finals champion also reflected on the reasons why his partnership with Lendl, who had previously helped Andy Murray achieve great success, did not work out.

"It didn't work out well with Lendl," Zverev said. "It's not a secret. Personally, we may not have been a good match either. We just saw things differently on the tennis court, during training sessions.

"I am someone in my sport too," he insisted. "I am a personality. I am not someone who says yes and amen to everything. I also challenge the opinions very often. I always ask: 'Why do you see it that way?', and sometimes say: 'But I see it differently'. You can't join my team and turn my life and career upside down just because you have a different opinion than me."

Alexander Zverev had the best season of his career in 2021

Alexander Zverev celebrates winning the 2021 Nitto ATP World Tour Finals

Alexander Zverev enjoyed the most successful season of his career to date in 2021. The German's two biggest triumphs were winning the men's singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and claiming his second ATP Finals crown.

The 24-year-old won four other titles: the Mexican Open, the Madrid Masters, the Cincinnati Masters and the Vienna Open, finishing the year at a career-high ranking of No. 3.

