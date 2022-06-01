"Next I have the World No. 1 or a 13-time champion here, So it's not really getting easier from here" - Alexander Zverev looks ahead to French Open SF against either Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic

Alexander Zverev raised his game to get the better of fancied Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 and book a second successive French Open semifinal spot.

Zverev, who lost in straight sets to the Spaniard in the Madrid Open final, produced a far superior effort to end Alcaraz's 14-match unbeaten run.

What a performance (and match!). Alexander Zverev is into the #RolandGarros semifinals for a 2nd consecutive year, beating Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) to reach the top 4 in Paris.- First career top 10 win in a Grand Slam.- 4th man to beat Alcaraz in 2022.What a performance (and match!). Alexander Zverev is into the #RolandGarros semifinals for a 2nd consecutive year, beating Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) to reach the top 4 in Paris.- First career top 10 win in a Grand Slam.- 4th man to beat Alcaraz in 2022.What a performance (and match!). https://t.co/zQLuBTuMGI

During the post-match press conference, the German asserted that despite the massive win, the going was only going to get tougher with either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal lying in wait at the semifinal stage.

"Next, I have the World No. 1 or a 13-time champion here. So it's not really getting easier from here."

He was further asked whether he wished to send across a message with the win against Alcaraz, who was touted to be a strong favourite ahead of the tournament. The 25-year-old asserted that beating the teenage sensation was important as he is one of the best players in the world right now.

"He's one of the best players in the world right now, and beating him at the Roland-Garros, Grand Slam, is very important for me."

"I'm 25, I'm at the stage where I'm supposed to win as well" - Zverev

Zverev in action at the French Open quarterfinals

Zverev, who is yet to win a Grand Slam, reflected on the fact that, at age 25, he should have won more tournaments.

"At the end of the day, I said a lot of times, I'm not 20 or 21 years old anymore; I'm 25. I am at the stage where I want to win, I'm at the stage where I'm supposed to win, as well."

The World No. 3 stated that even as older players like Djokovic and Nadal were still playing and the new lot were making their presence felt, his generation comprising the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev were also very strong.

"We still have the best players in the world playing with Novak, Rafa, and Roger is coming back. I'm not sure at the age of 41 if he is going to win Grand Slams again but obviously you have to mention him. Then you have the new generation. "

"But I think our generation is very strong as well. We have Tsitsipas, Medvedev who is a US Open champion. I mean, me, I won big events like the Olympics, as well."

The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist asserted that the level of the game is high right now, with teenagers threatening to take the place of the Big-3.

"I think tennis is at quite a high level right now, men's tennis, and I think that you have the mix of the best in the world like Rafa and Novak and Roger, if he comes back, but you have to name the mix of the newer generation as well who are a threat to them, I think."

