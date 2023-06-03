Alexander Zverev has struggled to get his groove back after recovering from an ankle injury during the 2022 French Open. The World No. 27 has remarked that it's time to "create new memories."

Zverev didn't struggle much to reach the third round of the 2023 French Open. He defeated Lloyd Harris 7-6(6), 7-6(0), 6-1 in the first round and Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 in the second round.

Speaking to the 26-year-old on Eurosport after his second-round win, the former World No. 1, Boris Becker, asked Zverev what had changed for him in the last couple of matches.

"I think you're back, I believe you've closed the chapter of tears today. But what happened to the way you play? The legs were running, the arm was running. That's not what you somehow learned or unlearned now. What happened there?" Becker asked.

Zverev stated that he hasn't had time for much practice prior to the French Open.

"Sometimes you really have to go back to the place where it happened," he said. "Sometimes you just need to completely close that chapter once and for all because I didn't have the chance. I played in Geneva, which means I didn't pratice on the court. I didn't warm up on the court, that was truly the first time I stepped back on the court."

"Maybe you really have to completely close it off, draw a line and say, 'Okay, I'm going to create new memories on the court now'. Maybe today was that day, let's see how it will be in the next matches," Alexander Zverev added.

Alexander Zverev to play Frances Tiafoe in the third round of the 2023 French Open

Alexander Zverev will have his biggest test so far at the 2023 French Open. His rival in the third round of the tournament is the World No. 12, Frances Tiafoe. They are set to face each other on June 3.

"The upcoming matches won't be easier. Frances Tiafoe is playing the best tennis of his life this year, there's no denying that, and I know he won't be an easy opponent," Zverev said of the matchup.

Tiafoe defeated Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round, and Aslan Karatsev 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 in the second round,

This will be the eighth head-to-had duel between the German and the American, with Zverev leading the battle 6-1. Their last match was back in 2021 when Zverev was victorious in the final of the Vienna Open. He won 7-5, 6-4.

