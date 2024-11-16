Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | ATP Finals 2024, SF

Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz will lock horns in the semifinals of the ATP Finals 2024 on Saturday, November 16. The German remained unbeaten in the group stage with straight-set wins over Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, and Carlos Alcaraz.
Fritz, meanwhile, lost to Jannik Sinner but defeated Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur to book his place in the last four. The American leads Zverev 6-5 in their head-to-head and has won their last three matches. He got the better of him at the Laver Cup, the US Open, and Wimbledon in recent months.
Zverev, meanwhile, won their meeting at the Italian Open, their only other match this year. He is currently on an eight-match winning streak, which started with his triumph at the Paris Masters. Given his losing skid against Fritz, his current form could finally help him one-up the American.
As the two aim to wrap up their year on a high, here are all the details about their upcoming contest at the ATP Finals:
Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz match schedule
The two will contest the second match of the day on Centre Court on Saturday, November 16.
Date: November 16, 2024.
Time: Not before 2:30 p.m. local time (CET), 8:30 a.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. GMT, and 7:00 p.m. IST.
Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz where to watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz's semifinal showdown:
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
