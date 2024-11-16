Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | ATP Finals 2024, SF

Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz will lock horns in the semifinals of the ATP Finals 2024 on Saturday, November 16. The German remained unbeaten in the group stage with straight-set wins over Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, and Carlos Alcaraz.

Fritz, meanwhile, lost to Jannik Sinner but defeated Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur to book his place in the last four. The American leads Zverev 6-5 in their head-to-head and has won their last three matches. He got the better of him at the Laver Cup, the US Open, and Wimbledon in recent months.

Zverev, meanwhile, won their meeting at the Italian Open, their only other match this year. He is currently on an eight-match winning streak, which started with his triumph at the Paris Masters. Given his losing skid against Fritz, his current form could finally help him one-up the American.

Trending

As the two aim to wrap up their year on a high, here are all the details about their upcoming contest at the ATP Finals:

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz match schedule

The two will contest the second match of the day on Centre Court on Saturday, November 16.

Date: November 16, 2024.

Time: Not before 2:30 p.m. local time (CET), 8:30 a.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. GMT, and 7:00 p.m. IST.

Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz where to watch

Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz's semifinal showdown:

Australia - beIN SPORTS Australia

Austria - Sky Deutschland

Balkans - Sportklub

Baltics - TV3 Baltics

Belgium - BeTV, Telenet (Play Sports)

Bulgaria - A1 Max Sport

Canada - TSN

Czech Republic - Tolano Management (Digisport)

China - iQIYI, CCTV

Cyprus - CYTA

Denmark - TV2 Denmark

Eastern Europe - Setanta Stans

France - Eurosport France

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Greece - OTE

Hong Kong - PCCW

Hungary - Network 4

Iceland - Livey

India - Sony Sports

Israel - Charlton Israel

Italy, San Marino, Vatican City - Sky Italia, RAI, SuperTennis

Middle East - beIN SPORTS Middle East

Norway - TV2 Norway

Japan - WOWOW, Gaora Sports Channel

Latin America - ESPN International Latam

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Pacific Islands - Digicel

Poland - Polsat

Portugal - Sport TV Portugal

Romania - RCS, RDS (Digisport)

Scandinavia (ex. Denmark) - Eurosport Nordics

South Korea - Eclat

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar

Sweden - TV4 AB

Switzerland - SRG, Sky Deutschland

Taiwan - Sino Catch (Sportscast)

Turkey - Ssport Turkey

United Kingdom - Sky UK

United States - Tennis Channel

Vietnam - VTV Cab

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback