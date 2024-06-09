Carlos Alcaraz etched his name in history with a stunning comeback to secure his first French Open title and third Grand Slam overall on June 9, defeating Alexander Zverev in the final. The Spaniard's extraordinary performance sparked reactions from tennis fans across the globe.

Alcaraz claimed victory after a grueling four hours and 19 minutes, defeating his German opponent 6-2, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2. With this win, he joined seven Spaniards who have won Roland-Garros, including Rafael Nadal, Sergi Bruguera, Albert Costa, Carlos Moya, Juan Carlos Ferrero, and Andreas Gimeno.

The 21-year-old also became the youngest player to complete the Surface Slam, i.e., winning a Major on all three surfaces: hard, clay, and grass. His earlier triumphs came at the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Moments after Carlos Alcaraz's historic victory, tennis fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. One user speculated that the Spaniard could surpass the achievements of the Big-3—Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic—if his injuries are taken out of the equation.

"Injuries are the only thing standing in the path of ALCARAZ from greatness. If he stays fit, he may surpass the Big-3."

Another posted:

"Well deserved! He showed the difference between a champion, and someone who's trying to become a champion!"

"I used to think Andre Agassi was the greatest pure shot maker in men’s tennis history—but it’s this kid they call Carlitos. Shots he creates are incredible—especially on the run. Carlos Alcaraz is a worthy heir to the Rafael Nadal clay court legacy. Outclassed Zverev in 5 sets," one account tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Some fans criticized Alexander Zverev, alleging he "choked" when it truly mattered, and expressing doubt that he would ever win another Grand Slam.

"He lost today and Alexander Zverev will never win a Major title. Bookmark this and yell at me if I'm wrong but I do honestly believe that right now," one user wrote.

"Zverev loves choking on the big stage," another chimed in.

One account commented:

"ALEXANDER ZVEREV YOU WILL NEVER WIN A GRAND SLAM TITLE."

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz: "When I finished school, I put the TV on just to watch French Open"

Carlos Alcaraz pictured with the 2024 French Open trophy

During his victory speech after defeating Alexander Zverev to claim the 2024 French Open title, Carlos Alcaraz reminisced about his early days when he would rush home from school just to watch the Claycourt Slam.

"When I finished school, I put the TV on just to watch this tournament, and now I’m lifting the trophy in front of all of you, so thank you very much for the whole journey," Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the crowd, thanking them for their "unbelievable" support, which made him feel right at home.

"[With] the crowd has been a great journey since the first match until today. I have good words [for] you guys," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"The support has been unbelievable; not only in the matches but in practice as well. I feel at home. You made this tournament so special, and I’ll see you soon," he added.

When the ATP Rankings are updated on Monday, June 10, Alcaraz will become World No. 2, trailing only Jannik Sinner and leading Novak Djokovic by one spot.