Alexander Zverev after winning gold at Olympics 2021: "What I am feeling right now is something I cannot describe"

Alexander Zverev beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-1 in the final of the Tokyo Olympics to win the gold medal in men's singles. During his post-match media interaction Zverev struggled to find the words to describe his elation at the feat, and he even claimed he wouldn't take the medal off his neck until he got home.

Two days after his shock three-set win over top seed Novak Djokovic in the semis, Zverev looked imperious against Khachanov on Sunday. He broke the Russian twice in each set to romp to the finish line in 79 minutes.

Making his debut in the quadrennial competition, Zverev dropped only one set all week. The German called the medal the "greatest thing" he has ever won, and asserted that it was something he has always desired.

"This is the greatest thing I have ever won," Zverev said. "I have always wanted to achieve this, and now I see myself here, with a gold medal hanging from my neck. What I am feeling right now is something I cannot describe."

After making serene progress through the first four rounds, Alexander Zverev seemed to meet his match against Novak Djokovic in the semis. The German lost the opening set of that contest 1-6 and then went down an early break in the second.

But Zverev dug deep to take 10 of the last 11 games and end Djokovic's bid for the Golden Slam. In the final the German continued where he left off, and he highlighted after the match that his play towards the end of the tournament was "quite good".

"I would say the last four sets I have played here have been quite good," Zverev said. "Right now I would dare to say there are few people who are happier than I am. I have a golden thing on my neck that is nothing like the chains I usually wear it. It (gold medal) has been very difficult to get it, but very satisfying. I will not take it off until I get home."

Alexander Zverev was touted as one of the players who could challenge Novak Djokovic in a depleted men's singles draw at the Tokyo Olympics. He more than lived up to his billing; the Acapulco and Madrid champion can now call himself an Olympic champion after a fabulous week in the Japanese capital.

Lauding the unique atmosphere and camaraderie among German athletes at the Games, Zverev claimed that his win was for the rest of his nation as much as it was for him.

"My team and all the athletes who are here have supported each other; we are a true family," Zverev said. "I have won the gold not for myself, but for all of Germany. This medal belongs to all of Germany, it has been the best week of my life."

Acknowledging the importance of his parents, family and daughter, Alexander Zverev went on to dedicate his win to everyone who has supported him during his journey.

"I have not played a single second for myself," Zverev said. "I have played for everyone who was in the Olympic Village. I have played for everyone: my parents, my family, my daughter, everyone who has been excited at home. That's why I've played this way. I'm feeling something incredible right now."

Edited by Musab Abid