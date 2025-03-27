Alexandra Eala gets honest about the role of faith in her career as she continues dream run at Miami Open with Iga Swiatek upset

Alexandra Eala's star continues to rise at the Miami Open 2025. Having already beaten the likes of Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys en route to her maiden WTA 1000 quarterfinal, she claimed yet another scalp on Wednesday, March 26.

Eala toppled World No. 2 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 7-5 to book her spot in the semifinals. She was down a break multiple times in the second set but her composure never wavered. She played with the maturity of a seasoned veteran to get the job done. During her chat with Tennis Channel following her latest win, the teenager revealed one key facet that has been crucial in her success.

The 19-year-old felt that her religious outlook has played an important role in her career. According to her, faith and belief are intertwined, helping her push through the dark days. It also plays a guiding role during the good times, like her current run in Miami.

"Well I think faith and belief and service, they all come as a pack. So I feel that's what's going to get you through the tough times. Belief is what is going to push you through during the good moments, like this week," Eala said.

Eala will now be keen to ride this wave of momentum until the very end. A spot in the biggest final of her young career is up for grabs but getting there is going to be another uphill battle.

Alexandra Eala to face Jessica Pegula in the semifinals of the Miami Open 2025

Alexandra Eala at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Alexandra Eala will face World No. 4 Jessica Pegula in the semifinals of the Miami Open 2025 on Thursday, March 27. This will be her third match against a top five player in this tournament. The American survived a spirited challenge from former US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the quarterfinals, beating her 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-2.

This will be the first career meeting between Eala and Pegula. The latter isn't new to being in the business end of a WTA 1000 tournament, having won three titles at this level. However, the teenager has thrived in her role as the underdog. She will be relishing the chance to prove her mettle against another top player.

Eala has already ensured her debut in the top 100 of the WTA rankings next week. She would get closer to the top 50 with a win over Pegula, and winning the title would guarantee a top 40 debut.

