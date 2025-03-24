Alexandra Eala reveals how her training at Rafael Nadal's academy helped her topple Madison Keys & Jelena Ostapenko amid fairytale Miami Open run

Alexandra Eala is the latest teenager making waves on the WTA Tour thanks to her impressive performances at the Miami Open 2025. Her win over former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round was her first against a top 30 player.

Eala took on reigning Australian Open champion and World No. 5 Madison Keys in the third round, beating her 6-4, 6-2 for the biggest win of her career. She has advanced to the fourth round of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time.

However, Eala's success has been a long time in the making. She has been training at the Rafael Nadal Academy for seven years now, working hard to perfect her craft. When she had a quick chat with the Tennis Channel after her win over Keys, she credited them for her current success.

"So I've been there for about seven years, so it's my second home and I have so many good relationships with the people from there. Yeah, and they've helped me in my development an astronomical amount," Alexandra Eala said.

Eala will now be eager to continue her dream run in Miami. A spot in the quarterfinal is up for grabs and she's going to have to maintain her current level if she wants to seal her berth in the last eight.

Alexandra Eala will face Paula Badosa in the fourth round of the Miami Open 2025

Alexandra Eala at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Tenth seed Paula Badosa stands between Alexandra Eala and a spot in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open 2025. The two will lock horns in the fourth round on Monday, March 24.

Eala has advanced to the fourth round without losing a set while scoring wins over Katie Volynets, Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys. Badosa, meanwhile, needed three sets to beat Victoria Mboko in the second round and scored a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Clara Tauson in the third round.

This will be the first career meeting between Eala and Badosa. The latter previously advanced to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open in 2022. The Spaniard is now a veteran of the tour and is going to be the favorite to win this match.

However, Eala has already taken down a couple of big names in Miami. She will be hungry for more glory and besting another high-profile name will certainly boost her credentials. If she beats Badosa, then either Iga Swiatek or Elina Svitolina will await her in the quarterfinals.

