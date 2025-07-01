Alexandra Eala's bold fashion statement at Wimbledon is a love letter to Filipino heritage

Alexandra Eala became the talk of the town in her opener at Wimbledon, when she took to Center Court for a showdown against defending champion Barbora Krejcikova. With a simple but bold nod to her Filipino heritage, the Rafa Nadal Academy student captivated fans.

Ad

Eala, one of the breakout stars of the 2025 season, was spotted with a unique hair tie when she matched Krejcikova shot for shot on Tuesday. The hair tie, sent to her by Nike, represented a sampaguita flower -- the national flower of her home country of Philippines.

Filipinos often incorporate the flower into their outfits, in the form of attachment to their crowns or corsages. Garlands made out of Sampaguita glowers are also used as form of honor in the community.

Ad

Trending

Nike also included a Tagalog proverb in the gift box to Alexandra Eala: "Kung may tinanim, may aanihin." It loosely translates to 'If you plant, you will harvest' -- a rousing call used in the country as a motivating message.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Boldly representing her country so, Eala took the fight to her opponent in her Wimbledon opener, taking the opening set 6-3 at the time of publishing.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shyam Kamal Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More