Alexandra Eala's bold fashion statement at Wimbledon is a love letter to Filipino heritage

Alexandra Eala became the talk of the town in her opener at Wimbledon, when she took to Center Court for a showdown against defending champion Barbora Krejcikova. With a simple but bold nod to her Filipino heritage, the Rafa Nadal Academy student captivated fans.
Eala, one of the breakout stars of the 2025 season, was spotted with a unique hair tie when she matched Krejcikova shot for shot on Tuesday. The hair tie, sent to her by Nike, represented a sampaguita flower -- the national flower of her home country of Philippines.
Filipinos often incorporate the flower into their outfits, in the form of attachment to their crowns or corsages. Garlands made out of Sampaguita glowers are also used as form of honor in the community.
Nike also included a Tagalog proverb in the gift box to Alexandra Eala: "Kung may tinanim, may aanihin." It loosely translates to 'If you plant, you will harvest' -- a rousing call used in the country as a motivating message.
Boldly representing her country so, Eala took the fight to her opponent in her Wimbledon opener, taking the opening set 6-3 at the time of publishing.