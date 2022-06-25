Alexis Ohanian flashes back to the day she met Serena Williams for the first time

Serena Williams and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian will complete five years of marriage this year in November. Ohanian took a trip down memory lane to the day he met the superstar for the first time.

"2015. This was the first photo I took of my now wife; the same day I met her randomly at breakfast & she invited me to see her match in Rome. Please disregard the dated IG filter I put on it," Ohanian wrote on social media.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian 2015. This was the first photo I took of my now wife; the same day I met her randomly at breakfast & she invited me to see her match in Rome. Please disregard the dated IG filter I put on it... 2015. This was the first photo I took of my now wife; the same day I met her randomly at breakfast & she invited me to see her match in Rome. Please disregard the dated IG filter I put on it... https://t.co/76nVDnw4sF

Williams was in Rome to participate in the 2015 Italian Open. She met Ohanian at the breakfast table since he was staying at the same hotel. Williams had a match that day and so, she invited her new friend to watch the match. Ohanian complied and started attending her matches regularly and was at the 2015 French Open and US Open.

In December 2016, Ohanian proposed to Williams at the same hotel in Rome where they first met. When the tennis icon won her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open in January, she was eight weeks pregnant.

The couple welcomed their first child Alexis Olympia Ohanian on September 1, 2017 and got married in November later that year.

Serena Williams faces Harmony Tan in her opening match

Serena Williams could meet Iga Swiatek in semifinals.

The 2022 Wimbledon Championship draw is out and in her first match on Monday, Serena Williams, who is No. 1204 in the WTA rankings, will face Harmony Tan of France. This will be World No. 113 Tan's first-ever main draw match at SW19 as she failed to qualify last year.

The clash would also mean Williams returning to competitive singles matches after a year-long layoff. Playing in the 2021 Wimbledon first-round against Belarusian player Aliaksandra Sasnovich, the American, like many other players, slipped in the dangerous conditions and hurt her leg. As a result, she couldn't even finish the first set and conceded the match.

Williams' name was missing from the entry list that Wimbledon released earlier in June. However, she gave the tennis fans a surprise to remember last week by announcing her wildcard entry into the main draw at SW19.

The eight-time Wimbledon winner also teamed up with World No. 3 Ons Jabeur and played a couple of doubles matches at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne to get in some matche practice on grass before SW19.

The duo had to withdraw from the tournament as the Tunisian injured her knee before the semifinals. There's a chance of Williams and Jabeur facing each other in the title match at Wimbledon.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast



R1: Tan

R2: SST

R3: Pliskova

R4: Gauff/Anisimova

QF: Halep

SF: Swiatek

F: Jabeur



#Wimbledon Here's where Serena is situated in the draw, with some potential opponents by round:R1: TanR2: SSTR3: PliskovaR4: Gauff/AnisimovaQF: HalepSF: SwiatekF: Jabeur Here's where Serena is situated in the draw, with some potential opponents by round: R1: TanR2: SSTR3: PliskovaR4: Gauff/Anisimova QF: HalepSF: Swiatek F: Jabeur#Wimbledon

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far