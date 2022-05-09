Alexis Ohanian shares adorable picture with wife Serena Williams and daughter Olympia on Mother's Day 

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on Sunday shared a picture with the tennis legend and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Instagram in his Mother's Day post.

The family photograph, taken by Ohanian himself, shows Williams and daughter Olympia in the foreground, wearing black sweatshirts. A smiling Ohanian can be spotted in the background.

"Greatest Mama of All Time @serenawilliams," Ohanian captioned his Instagram post.

The post, which has since been liked by over 11,400 Instagram users, was flooded with positive messages and Mother's Day wishes from fans and other acquaintances.

Leading the Mother's Day wishes in the comments section of Ohanian's post was entrepreneur Adrienne Bosh. The official handle for Williams' clothing line 'S by Serena' also replied to the post with a series of heart emojis.

Williams also found her mention in another celebrity's Mother's Day post. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who spent her day at the Miami Grand Prix alongside sister Venus, ran into fashion model Karlie Kloss.

Kloss later shared a picture with Serena Williams on her Instagram stories, with a Mother's Day message that dubbed the American tennis player a "super mama."

"Happy Mother's Day to all the Super Mama's out there @serenawilliams," Kloss wrote on her Instagram stories.

Petra Kvitova, Naomi Osaka join Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian in posting Mother's Day pictures

Naomi Osaka (L) and Petra Kvitova all shared Mother's Day wishes in their Instragram stories

Tennis stars Petra Kvitova and Naomi Osaka also took to social media to post their own Mother's Day wishes. While Kvitova shared a message in Czech alongside a photograph with her mother Pavla, Osaka shared a video of her hugging her mother Tamaki after one of her matches, with the message "Happy Mother's Day."

Kvitova had, in a recent interview with Tennis Channel, expressed admiration for her mother and described her as "the best woman in her life."

"I just admire her, I mean, she, you know, was working her whole life," Kvitova said. "Now she's retired, same with my dad. But she is just the best woman in my life."

Meanwhile, Caroline Wozniacki also shared a picture with her daughter Olivia on Instagram.

"Happy Mother’s Day! To Olivia, thank you for choosing me to be your Mom and for bringing so much love and happiness in to our lives!" she captioned the post.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala