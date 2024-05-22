Rafael Nadal received immense praise from former ATP player Jean-Rene Lisnard about his work ethic. The French coach has been impressed with the Spaniard's mentality and will to push himself.

Nadal has had an illustrious career with 22 Grand Slam titles and he continues to show his grit and determination on the court. The record 14-time French Open winner is set to participate in Paris again this year with the main draw beginning on May 26.

In an interview with We Love Tennis, the head coach and founder of the Elite Tennis Center based in Cannes, Lisnard was asked about when he first saw Nadal. The Frenchman claimed he instantly recognized how Nadal pushed himself.

"It was in India , and I played it in doubles. I realized that he was really pushing himself physically. He was on point about everything, that’s what struck me," Lisnard said.

The French coach was asked how he would contribute to Nadal's career if had the opportunity to coach him. Lisnard explained that every coach in the world would want to have a player like Nadal but the Spaniard's coach Toni has done a great job.

"Difficult question, because all the coaches in the world would have liked to have Nadal as a player. At the same time, Toni did such a great job! He was very demanding. And it is this requirement from the first to the last day which made the difference and which shaped Nadal as a legend, there is no miracle," Lisnard added.

"Rafael Nadal is the one I talk about often" - Jean-Rene Lisnard on champions being talked about in his academy

Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open 2024.

Former World No. 84 Jean-Rene Lisnard is the founder of Elite Tennis Center. During his playing career, he earned victories over players like Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka. As a coach, he has molded several tennis stars including Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Caroline Wozniacki.

Lisnard was asked if Nadal was a player who is talked about at his academy. He responded by admitting to the fact.

"We inevitably talk about champions when we coach. And it's true that Nadal is the one I talk about most often," he said during his interview with We Love Tennis.

Nadal has played three tournaments in a row during the current clay court season. He made appearances in Barcelona, Madrid, and most recently, Rome, where he reached the second round before losing to eventual quarterfinalist Hubert Hurkacz.

