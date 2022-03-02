All credit to Daniil Medvedev, but I believe the legends of our game still have something to offer: Andrew Castle on the new World No. 1 and the big three

In a recent interview with Tennis365, Andrew Castle claimed that the big three - Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic - "still have something to offer" to the sport. Despite applauding Daniil Medvedev for reaching the pinnacle of the ATP rankings on Monday, Castle hailed the big three as the "legends of the game" and hinted that their hegemony is still prevalent in men's tennis.

Daniil Medvedev was crowned the new World No. 1 player on Monday, overtaking Novak Djokovic after the Serb held the spot for 86 consecutive weeks from February 2020. Interestingly, the Russian is the first player outside the 'Big Four' to climb to the top spot in the ATP rankings since 2004. But it's the big three that have held the top spot for the majority of that period.

Reacting to the same, Castle lauded Medvedev and gave him all the credit for his splendid accomplishment. However, pointing out that Rafael Nadal exhibited some "real glamor" against him in the finals of the Australian Open this year, the former British player indicated that the era of the 'Big Three' is still not over yet.

“All credit to Daniil Medvedev [for becoming World No. 1], but I believe these legends of our game still have something to offer. Rafa turns up and reminds you what real glamor is with a five-hour final like that and a narrative you couldn’t have written. Who knows what Novak still has to say and if Roger can be a part of it," said Castle.

Despite admitting that a future without the big three is possible, Castle said that he doesn't want to think about such a situation right now. He also highlighted that after seeing Rafael Nadal achieve glory at the "Happy Slam," Djokovic and Federer will be "incredibly motivated" to win more Majors on tour.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer

Castle further joked that the only camera that everyone missed was the one covering the expressions on Djokovic's face when Nadal won the Australian Open title. However, he remarked that the Serb's motivation will be "1000 percent going forward" and that he "will want to come back" really soon.

“We can see a future without those guys, but I’d rather not contemplate that at the moment. I can’t help but think that if Roger can tee it up at Wimbledon, he can still be a part of that tournament. With Novak, I’d imagine his motivation will be 1000 per-cent going forward. whether he will be allowed to play in France we don’t know, but I think he’s going to be incredibly motivated," mentioned Castle.

“The only camera we were missing at the Australian Open was one on Novak’s face when Rafa made it to 21 (Grand Slams). I’m sure he will want to come back and be part of that story again," added the former British player.

Rafael Nadal is set to play at the Indian Wells Masters 2022 while the rest of the big three is out

Rafael Nadal at Acapulco Open 2022

With their advancing careers has come sporadic schedules for the big three. Djokovic will likely miss playing at both the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open 2022 as he won't travel to the United States due to his vaccination status. Federer, on the other hand, is still recovering from his knee surgery and is unlikely to return to the tour before Wimbledon 2022. The last tournament that featured the big three together was the French Open in 2021.

However, unlike Djokovic and Federer, Rafael Nadal will be seen in action at the Indian Wells Masters 2021 after his Acapulco Open 2022 glory. The Spaniard will be challenged by the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Masters 1000 tournament.

Rafael Nadal will be eyeing his fourth title at the Indian Wells Masters this year, a tournament he last won in 2013.

