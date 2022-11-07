“All of my friends being successful this week” – Coco Gauff congratulates Holger Rune, Ben Shelton, Caty McNally and other winners

Coco Gauff congratulated her friends Holger Rune, Ben Shelton, Christopher Eubanks, Caty McNally, Asia Muhammed, and Alycia Parks for their incredible triumphs this week via her Instagram.

Holger Rune stunned 21-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, lifting his first ATP Masters 1000 title. Rune became the youngest champion in Paris since Boris Becker in 1986 and made his debut in the top 10 of the world rankings.

“I didn't expect that at all four or five weeks ago but now I'm here,” said Rune on entering the top 10.

“I'm super happy how I officially ended my season, and if there possibly is more matches, I'm just super excited for it. Right now I just can't wait to get some sleep, get some food, just relax totally,” he added.

Gauff took to her Instagram stories to congratulate the young Dane on his incredible feat.

“congrats @holgerrune!” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton and Christopher Eubanks competed in the final of the Charlottesville Men's Pro Challenger, where the former won the title. The World No. 4 congratulated them as well and was delighted at how well all of her friends were doing this week.

“congrats @benshelton and @chris_eubanks96. all of my friends being successful this week,” Gauff wrote.

Gauff went on to congratulate Caty McNally, who won the Dow Tennis Classic in the singles category, and Asia Muhammed and Alycia Parks on winning the doubles title.

“I MEANNNN EVERYONE WAS EATING THIS WEEK,” she wrote.

Gauff also hailed the junior American Billie Jean King Cup team for winning the championship.

"It’s probably the worst week of the year for me" - Coco Gauff on her performance at the WTA Finals

Coco Gauff was unable to live up to expectations on her WTA Finals debut and was eliminated early in both the singles and doubles categories, failing to register a single victory. The teenager faced Caroline Garcia in her first match, with the Frenchwoman prevailing 6-4, 6-3. She then fought valiantly against Daria Kasatkina in her second match before going down 7-6(6), 6-3.

Her second loss meant that she was out of contention for a semifinal berth. In her final round-robin match, she faced off against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and was trounced 6-3, 6-0

“It’s probably the worst week of the year for me," said Gauff.

"I never lost so much so fast. It’s an adjustment I guess. Going to BJK Cup I think will be better, I have a team and team-mates who are ready to play," she continued.

“So I think right now my mindset is just on that and try not to dwell too much on this because I still have a team I need to be there for. So I’m kind of grateful I have that tournament because it would be an awful way to end the year on this,” she added

“It’s not even about the losses, it’s just some of the ways that I lost. I feel like I didn’t improve this week, I stayed stagnant. It’s been a rough week,” she concluded.

