“All good things come to an end” - John Millman announces retirement from tennis after Australian Open 2024

John Millman recently announced his retirement from professional tennis at the end of the 2024 Australian Open.

Millman, best known for his stunning upset of Swiss legend Roger Federer at the 2018 US Open, said he was grateful for all the support he received throughout his career and that he had fulfilled his childhood dream of playing the game he loved.

The Aussie has also been a fan favorite at the Australian Open, where he reached the third round twice and pushed Federer to the brink in a thrilling five-setter in 2020.

Millman, who turned pro in 2006, announced his retirement on Thursday, November 9, with a heartfelt message to his fans and supporters.

"All good things come to an end," Millman wrote on Instagram. "After this year’s Australian Summer, I’ll be retiring from professional tennis. It’s been an incredible journey and I’m incredibly grateful for all the people who have supported me throughout my career."

"You’ve made it all worthwhile. I had a dream as a kid to play the game I love and to be able to do it for so long has been a great privilege. I’m looking forward to what’s next. I hope I gave you all something to cheer for," he added.

John Millman will feature in Australia’s United Cup team for the mixed-team event in Perth and Sydney next month.

A look into John Millman's career

John Millman at the 2023 Australian Open

John Millman reached a career-high ranking of 33 in October 2018 after reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open, where he defeated Roger Federer in the fourth round, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7), 7-6(3). His campaign ended in the quarterfinals with a straight-set loss to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, who beat the Australian 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Millman won his only ATP singles title in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, in 2020, beating Adrian Mannarino in the final, 7-5, 6-1. He reached two other finals — in Tokyo in 2019 and in Budapest in 2018. He also represented Australia at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games.

John Millman’s 2023 season has been hampered by a back injury that limited him to only 10 tour-level matches so far. He failed to qualify for the main draw of the US Open, losing to Stefano Travaglia in the second round of the qualifying stage. His best result was reaching the second round at the Australian Open, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.