Marketa Vondrousova is a huge admirer of tattoos and is set to add one more to her personal collection after winning Wimbledon.

Vondrousova won her maiden Grand Slam title at the grasscourt Major by defeating Ons Jabeur in straight sets in the championship match on Saturday, July 15.

The Czech, who was unseeded at the tournament, reached her second Major final by beating Peyton Stearns, 12th seed Veronika Kudermetova, 20th seed Donna Vekic, 32nd seed Marie Bouzkova, fourth seed Jessica Pegula, and Elina Svitolina.

In the final, she was up against Jabeur, who beat two higher-ranked opponents (defending champion Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka) to reach her third Major final.

Vondrousova defeated Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to become the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in the Open Era, and only the second in tennis history after Billie Jean King.

What do Marketa Vondrousova's tattoos mean?

Marketa Vondrousova in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Marketa Vondrousova got her first tattoo at the age of 16 and has since added many more to her body.

The Czech stated that tattoos were like art to her and that she respected the people who practiced them. She also claimed that she frequents a few tattoo artists, many of whom are in Prague.

"It (first tattoo) awas my birthday gift. I don't know; I just felt like I wanted more after that. Now, to me, it's also art, and I respect those who practise it. I frequently visit three or four tattoo artists. Some are in Prague, and most of them are girls," Marketa Vondrousova said.

Vondrousova's body art includes numerous designs, notably one of the words "no rain, no flowers" inked above her right elbow. This means that failure always precedes success.

"I think you know, without failure there is no success, so you have to go through some hard matches. Even if you lose especially, if you keep believing in yourself and yeah, this is the reward," Vondrousova said in 2021.

The 24-year-old also had five Olympic rings inked following her silver-medal run at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The other designs on her hand and arm include a smiley face, a rose, and flowers, among others.

Marketa Vondrousova reveals tattoo bet with coach

Marketa Vondrousova was asked in her post-match interview about what her next tattoo would be. The Czech responded by saying that she made a bet with her coach Jiri Hrebec that if she won a Grand Slam, he would get a tattoo as well. She added that the two would go to get a new one on Sunday.

"I don't know but I made a bet with my coach. He says if I win a Grand Slam, he will get one also. So, I think we're going to go tomorrow," she stated.

The 24-year-old's Wimbledon triumph is only her second singles title of her career, with her first coming in 2017. Vondrousova's win-loss record for the 2023 season currently stands at 27-10, having previously reached the fourth round of three WTA 1000 events in Indian Wells, Miami, and Rome.

The Czech's exploits at Wimbledon will see her enter the Top 10 of the WTA rankings for the very first time in her career on Monday.