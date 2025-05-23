All qualifiers who made it into the main draw of French Open 2025 | Complete list

Neither of the men’s nor women’s top seeds could survive the qualification rounds of the 2025 French Open, which came to a conclusion on Friday (May 23). There was, however, joy for plenty of others.

Among the most notable of qualifiers were Victoria Mboko and Ethan Quinn, who had recently made their presence felt on the Tours.

Mboko, after making a blistering start to the season on the ITF circuit, had her big breakthrough at the Miami Open and Italian Open. She has now posted wins against Sinja Kraus, Kathinka von Deichmann, and Kaja Juvan to book her spot in her first Grand Slam main draw.

Quinn, too, had given a good account of himself against Carlos Alcaraz at the Barcelona Open before posting a win at the Madrid Open to reach the second round. Here in Paris, he was a victor over Thiago Agustín Tirante, Bernard Tomic, and Mark Lajal.

Other notable names to enter the main included Yannick Hanfmann, Albert Ramos Viñolas, and Lloyd Harris on the men’s side and Sara Bejlek, Lucrezia Stefanini, Saria Saville, Nao Hibino, and Nina Stojanovic on the women’s front.

Full list of French Open men's singles qualifiers:

1. Yannick Hanfmann

2. Filip Misolic

3. Albert Ramos Viñolas

4. Maximilian Marterer

5. Benjamin Hassan

6. Clément Tabur

7. Ugo Blanchet

8. Lloyd Harris

9. Kyrian Jacquet

10. Matteo Gigante

11. Ethan Quinn

12. Juan Manuel Cerúndolo

13 Henrique Rocha

14. Nikoloz Basilashvili

15. Giulio Zeppieri

16. Pablo Llamas Ruiz

Full list of French Open women's singles qualifiers:

1. Sára Bejlek

2. Tereza Valentová

3. Lucrezia Stefanini

4. Joanna Garland

5. Leyre Romero Gormaz

6. Daria Saville

7. Victoria Mboko

8. Maria Lourdes Carlé

9. Solana Sierra

10. Tamara Korpatsch

11. Carole Monnet

12. Nao Hibino

13. Julia Riera

14. Oksana Selekhmeteva

15. Anastasiia Sobolieva

16. Nina Stojanović

Taylor Townsend, Marin Cilic enter French Open as lucky losers

Marin Cilic at the 2025 French Open. (Source: Getty)

It was also a lucky day for two of the biggest names to have crashed out of the qualification rounds: former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic and multi-time doubles Major winner Taylor Townsend.

Both players entered the draw as lucky losers after withdrawals. While Cilic was awarded a lucky loser entry after the withdrawal of Matteo Berrettini, Townsend was a beneficiary of Belinda Bencic pulling out.

Elmer Møller, Alexander Shevchenko, and Thiago Agustín Tirante were the other three players to have secured a lucky loser entry into the men’s singles draw.

