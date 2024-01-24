Zheng Qinwen's scintillating tennis from a set down saw her clinch a first Grand Slam semifinal berth at the 2024 Australian Open on Wednesday (January 24).

The 12th seed overcame a sluggish start in the first set to convincingly outclass Russia's Anna Kalinskaya in the next two sets to edge the grueling three-setter with a score of 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-1.

Expand Tweet

Qinwen will take on fellow first-timer, Dayana Yastremska, in a battle between the youngsters on Friday for a place in the final.

Qinwen was edged out in a first-set tie-break, with Kalinskaya winning 41 points -- just one more than her. She roared back in the second to clinch it 6-3. The Chinese star continued the onslaught in the third, breaking twice to lead 4-1 before Kalinskaya took a medical timeout to receive treatment for her right leg.

The timeout proved to be a short respite, with Qinwen winning the next two games on the bounce to seal her first-ever semifinal at a Grand Slam. She was robustly supported while on the court by a hoard of fans, and they continued to express their elation online.

One fan jokingly suggested that all the luck was in Zheng Qinwen's corner after compatriot and former Australian Open champion, Li Na congratulated her with a slap on the b*tt after her third-round win.

"So all it takes to make your first Slam semifinal is a Li Na a** slap," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Zheng, who will break into the Top 10 of the WTA rankings next week, was reminded of her incredible achievement by another fan:

"New top 10 player. So proud of her."

Expand Tweet

Another account wrote:

"Congrats Queenwen! First time ever as semifinalist in major. Not only reach semifinal, she is currently debut in Top 10 WTA live ranking. She could possibly jump to no.7 if she reach final or no.6 if she win the final match."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Zheng Qinwen describes her Australian Open QF victory as "just the beginning"

Qinwen Zheng

After reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal, Qinwen Zheng eclipsed her previous best performance at this stage when she made the quarterfinals of the US Open last year.

With her win, she also became the fourth Asian player to reach the final four of a grand slam before turning 22.

During her press conference after the match, an elated Qinwen, unable to put her win into words, described it as "just the beginning."

“I’m so happy right now, really excited. It’s the first time for me – I’m really happy to be in the semifinals, especially with such a good performance like this,” Zheng said.

“The feeling is just – I can’t explain by words right now because there were so many inside,” she added. “I mean, happiness. Of course, I’m proud of myself. This is just the beginning.”