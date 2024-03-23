"All that time in Compton, we had the secret" - Serena Williams jokingly turns her sister Venus Williams' attention towards cockroach milk

Serena Williams recently brought to Venus Williams' attention a secret they shared about cockroach milk from their childhood.

Serena Williams was born in Saginaw, Michigan. Her family moved to Compton, California, where she began playing tennis at the age of 4. They remained there until she was 9 when they moved to West Palm Beach, Florida, so that she and her sister Venus Williams could be part of Rick Macci's tennis academy.

On Saturday, the 42-year-old shared a picture on her Instagram story of a cockroach in a glass of milk, with the caption claiming that cockroach milk is three times more nutritious than cow's milk. Serena Williams then humorously tagged sister Venus in the post, recalling that while they were in Compton, it was a secret they shared together.

“@venuswilliams all that time in Compton we had the secret now everyone knows lol j/k,” Serena captioned the picture.

S.Williams Instagram story

Venus Williams has won a total of seven Grand Slam singles titles, while Serena Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

Serena Williams was recently spotted at the ongoing Miami Open, showing support for her sister Venus.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams won their last major doubles title at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships

Venus and Serena at The Wimbledon Championships - 2016

Serena and Venus Williams have been dominant figures in tennis for over two decades, excelling in both singles and doubles. They won their last Grand Slam together at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships.

The Williams sisters defeated the team of Hungary's Tímea Babos and Belarusian star Yaroslava Shvedova in the final 6-3, 6-4.

During their careers, the Williams sisters won a total of 14 major titles in doubles. They won the Wimbledon Championships six times, the US Open twice, the Australian Open four times, and the French Open twice.

They also hold the record of winning three Olympic gold medals in doubles in 2000, 2008 and 2012.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"