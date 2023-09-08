Aryna Sabalenka scripting a remarkable comeback win over Madison Keys to reach her maiden US Open final left tennis fans in awe.

Sabalenka battled back from the brink of defeat to secure her spot in the final of the New York Major. Keys made a strong start to the match, dominating proceedings to win the opening set 6-0. She also served for the match at 5-3 in the second set, seemingly on course for a stunning upset.

However, the second seed staged an incredible comeback to secure a 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6[10-5] win over the American in two hours and 32 minutes. With her win, the Belarusian improved her win/loss record in Grand Slam semifinals to 2-5.

Several fans expressed their admiration for Sabalenka's impressive resilience to record the absurd scoreline and overcome her semifinals struggles at Majors.

"Such a Sabalenka thing to do to have this scoreline to get over your semifinal trauma lmao," one fan commented.

"Aryna Sabalenka d. Madison Keys 0-6, 7-6, 7-6. An all-time great scoreline and an all-time great mental recovery from Aryna Sabalenka to overcome her semifinal baggage. Will play for her second grand slam title of the season in Saturday’s #USOpen final," one user posted.

"That's such an insane scoreline, Aryna worthy fr fr," another fan chimed in.

Other fans contended that the 25-year-old's comeback win established her as a deserving World No. 1. Following Iga Swiatek's fourth-round exit from the New York Major, Sabalenka is set to attain the top spot in the WTA rankings for the first time in her career after the US Open.

"What a match! Worthy of a semifinal. Aryna Sabalenka showing why she is the new World No. 1," a fan wrote.

"Woohoo @SabalenkaA!!! That's a statement win for the new World #1!! To comebaclk from a bagel and win in two TB sets and slay her SF demons all in one day .... incredible!" another fan commented.

Aryna Sabalenka to lock horns with Coco Gauff in US Open final

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Coco Gauff in the title clash of the 2023 US Open on Saturday. The American advanced to her maiden US Open final after defeating Karolina Muchova in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5.

Following her win over Madison Keys, Sabalenka expressed her appreciation for Gauff's impressive level of play during her campaign at the New York Major. She also stated her intention to give her best effort and fight for every point in the final.

"Yeah, she's unbelievable player. She's playing really incredible tennis here at the US Open and, yeah, the crowd will be supporting her a lot. I mean, it's something I expect. This is nothing crazy. I'll just go there and just do everything I can. I'll be there, I'll be fighting for every point and I'll do my best," she said in her on-court interview.

Coco Gauff leads 3-2 in her head-to-head against Sabalenka. However, it was the Belarusian who emerged victorious in their most recent encounter in the 2023 Indian Wells quarterfinals, winning 6-4, 6-0.