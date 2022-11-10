"All of us are very selfless and just want the team to do well" - Danielle Collins on generous nature of USA's Billie Jean King Cup squad

Danielle Collins has stated that USA's Billie Jean King Cup (BJKC) team members are all extremely selfless and that they all want the team to do well.

The 28-year-old, along with Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend, is representing Team USA in the BJKC. They began their BJKC campaign against Poland on Wednesday.

In the first singles match, Collins defeated Magdalena Frech 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(2) to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. The World No. 14, a finalist at the 2022 Australian Open, has never lost a singles match [4-0] in the BJKC.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, she stated that everyone on her team is happy and grateful to be a part of the tournament.

“I think we have a really laid-back group. I think everyone is really happy to be here and grateful for the opportunity. We do have some really high-ranked and successful players on the team, but I feel like all of us are very selfless and just want the team to do well and do whatever it takes for the team to be at its best,” said Danielle Collins.

“To be really honest, I think, no, I think we have been really lucky in that sense, because I think everyone is just such a good team player,” she added.

"We have so much fun together, practices have been really laid back" - Danielle Collins on Team USA's Billie Jean King Cup squad

In the same post-match press conference, Danielle Collins remarked that having strong players on the team has lessened the pressure she puts on herself as others are capable of winning matches in case Collins loses any of hers.

“Yeah, it's really nice being a part of a group like this, because you feel the support all the time, and, you know, I know I was thinking of my matches. It almost took some pressure off me today knowing that Maddie was going to play after me, and then we had the doubles, as well, because we have such strong players on the team that can pull us through,” said Danielle Collins.

She added that having strong players on the team boosts confidence and that they enjoy each other's company a lot.

“It gives us so much confidence, I think, when all of us are so strong. But, yeah, we just have such a nice group. Honestly, we have so much fun together. Practices have been really laid back,” she stated.

Collins shared that the team environment has been enjoyable as she was around friends who she has known for a long time now.

“I think Maddie and I were playing points the other day, and I couldn't figure out if a ball was in or out, and then she hit a dropshot, and I was like laughing in the middle of the point. I'm like, I never would do that probably the rest of the year, but because I'm with my friends and people I have known for so long, it just makes it so much more enjoyable.” she further said.

