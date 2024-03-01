"All will go to waste"; "Distributed to 3 pensioners" - Venus Williams, Emma Raducanu and Caroline Wozniacki earning Miami Open wild cards annoys fans

Venus Williams, Emma Raducanu, and Caroline Wozniacki being awarded wildcards at the 2024 Miami Open has stirred discontent among some tennis fans.

The Miami Open is set to take place from March 17-31 at the Hard Rock Stadium. On Thursday, February 29, tournament organizers announced Williams, Wozniacki, and Raducanu as the first wild card entrants alongside Kei Nishikori from the men's tour.

Venus Williams, 43, is a three-time champion at the WTA 1000 event, winning the title in 1998, 1999, and 2001. Caroline Wozniacki's best result came in 2017, finishing as runner-up. The 33-year-old lost to Johanna Konta in the title clash. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu will be making just her third appearance in Miami this year.

Fans on social media were upset at the trio receiving wildcards in Miami. One fan reckoned that it's better to award wildcards to deserving younger players than letting it "go to waste."

"All will go to waste. May be. Woz [Caroline Wozniacki] can sneak a win or two but seriously give it to some young girls," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user joked about organizers giving wildcards to "three pensioners", overlooking promising youngsters.

"Interesting turn from giving it away to promising juniors over the years, now distributed to 3 pensioners," the fan's tweet read.

A third fan predicted that all three wildcard entrants would lose in the opening round of the tournament.

"They seriously gave these 3 ? 99% the 3 of them will lose in round 1. They should give them for young talents. Venus is not doing a comeback in her 40's there's so many young talents that deserves that chance. Caroline also is not gonna have a chance for another slam. what a shame," the user's tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki missed out on 2023 Miami Open, Emma Raducanu suffered 1R exit

Venus Williams in action at the 2023 US Open

Venus Williams failed to take part at last year's Miami Open as the American was still recovering from an injury she sustained at the ASB Classic. She returned to competition only in June at the Libema Open, where she suffered a first-round loss to Celine Naef.

Caroline Wozniacki had taken a three-year break following the birth of her children, returning to the tour only in August 2023. This year will mark the Dane's return to the tournament for the first time since 2019.

Emma Raducanu, 21, faced Bianca Andreescu in the 2023 Miami Open first round. The Brit, troubled by persistent wrist injuries then, failed to make it past the Canadian, losing 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

