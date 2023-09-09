After losing the US Open semifinal to Daniil Medvedev on Friday, September 8, Carlos Alcaraz admitted to losing control of his emotions on the court.

Alcaraz entered the match as the hot favorite but Medvedev rose to the occasion better than him. The Russian hit nine aces, against Alcaraz's none, and broke his opponent multiple times to win the match 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

The 20-year-old has missed the opportunity to play a third final with his rival Novak Djokovic, who will also bypass the Spaniard to sit in the top spot of the ATP rankings next week.

Alcaraz and Medvedev were inseparable until halfway through the first set tie-break but a slew of errors from the youngster after 3-3 allowed the Russian to draw first blood. The reigning Wimbledon champion talked about the same in his press conference after the loss.

"I think I started the match pretty well. It was a close first set. In the tiebreak, you know, after 3-All in the tiebreak, I, let's say, I lose my mind. I make three or four points without control. I totally lose my mind on that set. It was really tough for me to handle it," he said.

Medvedev then secured the following set in the blink of an eye to make matters worse for his opponent.

"In the second set I didn't came back. It was almost in the moon (smiling). For me it was tough. Obviously Daniil, he was playing great. You know, it was tough for me to came back, you know, to the match and playing a great game again," the defending US Open champ said.

Carlos Alcaraz was close to flying off the handle after constant failures as he revealed:

"I almost threw the racket to floor, but I just control myself just be in the moment, but it was tough for me to stay calm."

Daniil Medvedev levels head-to-head record with Carlos Alcaraz courtesy, US Open SF win

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev greet each other.

With his win over Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open on Friday, Daniil Medvedev has leveled their head-to-head count to 2-2.

Medvedev faced Alcaraz for the first time two years ago at the Wimbledon Championships, where he was able to overcome the Spaniard easily with a 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 victory.

The Spaniard, however, moved one step ahead of the World No. 3 by winning the next two encounters. The duo met in the decider of the Indian Wells Masters in March this year and in the semifinal at Wimbledon in July with Carlos Alcaraz clinching straight-set victories in both ties.

Medvedev will next take on 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic on Sunday and look to spoil the Serb's party just like he did two years ago in the New York Major's final.