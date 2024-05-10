"Already iconic, On Running fumbling the bag by not releasing it" - Iga Swiatek fans demand release of Pole's signature pink cap amid Italian Open

Tennis fans on the internet have started demanding that Iga Swiatek's signature pink cap, manufactured by On, be made available for purchase. On is a high-end sports apparel manufacturer headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Swiatek signed with On for a kit and shoes sponsorship in March 2023 to become the first woman athlete on board with the brand. On notably has 20-time Grand Slam champion and Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer as one of their key investors.

Ever since On joined hands with Swiatek, it has been under constant scrutiny from tennis fans who claim the apparel giant is not doing justice with designing the outfits for the World No. 1 women's tennis player.

On Thursday, May 9, Swiatek defeated Bernarda Pera 6-0, 6-2 at the 2024 Italian Open to book her place in the third round of the women's singles draw. She notably received cheers from hardcourt supporters present in the stands at the Fora Italico.

Several spectators wearing custom Iga Swiatek shirts and pink caps were spotted by the camera dancing with Polish banners in their hands during the Thursday match.

After the video went public on X (formerly Twitter), some of the fans slammed On for not selling the pink cap in the market despite people loving it. One tennis buff opined the company is losing bucks by doing so.

"Pink cap already iconic...the way off [On] running is fumbling the bag by not releasing it," the fan wrote.

"If 0n [On] was smart they would have made pink hats publicly available. Profit margins would outperform the overall tennis apparel line, guaranteed," wrote another.

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"You're absolutely right. It seems that they don't really want to make a profit. I asked many times about the pink cap," a fan stated.

"The pink cap is an icon already, I need one," one fan wrote.

"I might need the pink cap before Cincy idk idk," wrote another.

"Cindy cap club," a fan tweeted.

Iga Swiatek: "It's pretty crazy here in Rome usually with the fans, they're loud and they're everywhere"

Iga Swiatek is notably a two-time Italian Open champion. She won the women's singles trophies in 2021 and 2022 with victories over Karolina Pliskova and Ons Jabeur in the final.

In a press conference in Rome recently, Swiatek disclosed her love for the tournament and Italian fans, saying:

"I love this tournament. I love the different vibe that it has. The courts, nature that is everywhere. Fans, as well, it's pretty crazy here [in Rome] usually with the fans, they're loud and they're everywhere.

"I feel comfortable here because I know every place and every corner. You can see also that it's improving little bit. The locker rooms were renovated for us."

Iga Swiatek's next match at the 2024 Italian Open is scheduled to be against Yulia Putintseva on Sunday, May 12. The winner will take on either Angelique Kerber or Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the third round.