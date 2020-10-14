Although Novak Djokovic is younger, I think Rafael Nadal will end up with the most Slams: Karen Khachanov

Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov is of the opinion that Rafael Nadal will end up with the most Grand Slam titles in men's tennis history.

On Sunday, Rafael Nadal played one of his best career matches to beat Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros final. That gave him his 13th French Open title and 20th Slam overall, tying Roger Federer's all-time record in men's tennis.

Karen Khachanov, who is 0-7 against the Spaniard, was asked about who would end up with the most Majors in an interview published on the GoTennis.Ru website. He replied:

"I would say that Rafael Nadal. It's my personal opinion. Although Novak Djokovic is younger, many are betting on him, but I think that Rafael Nadal."

In the Open Era, which is almost certainly the better metric, Nadal is tied at 20 with Federer for third place overall, behind Williams (23) and Graf (22).#RG20 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) October 11, 2020

Khachanov was beaten in the fourth round of the French Open by Novak Djokovic in straight sets. In that match, the Serb accidentally hit a return at a linesman during a point, bringing back unpleasant memories of his recent US Open default.

The 24-year-old was asked about his reaction to the same and whether he thought it may lead to another default.

Novak Djokovic with Karen Khachanov at the 2019 Davis Cup in Madrid

"I saw that and laughed. It was not on purpose, unintentionally, but inside, maybe, there was a little hope (laughs)," Khachanov said.

I find Novak Djokovic a little bit more open as compared to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal: Karen Khachanov

Karen Khachanov during the 2020 French Open

Khachanov, has often trained with Djokovic, was also asked if the Serb was more open as compared to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on tour. He replied:

"I would not say. It's just that everyone is in their own closed bubble, if you can call it that. Federer and Nadal also communicate with me and other tennis players, but perhaps they will not stand and talk with you for very long. So yes - Novak in this regard, is a little more open."

The Russian, who is through to the second round at the ongoing St. Petersburg Open, has dropped from No. 8 to No. 17 in the world rankings. He claimed he is working hard on trying to get back inside the Top 10.

"I would not say that this form (Top 10) does not exist now - there are more psychological issues. In some specific matches, with such and such a score, I could win, but did not win. Somewhere there was not enough confidence, but it comes with victories in matches. This is a cycle. Everything must converge into one, and then you make a leap and move forward. Yes, I have an understanding of what to do and how to proceed," Khachanov said.