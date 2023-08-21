"Always following me" - Ons Jabeur uploads a picture of her allotted locker room beside that of Aryna Sabalenka's ahead of the US Open

World No. 5 Ons Jabeur recently uploaded a picture of her allotted locker room for the upcoming US Open.

But the main highlight of this picture was when Jabeur tagged rival Aryna Sabalenka who shares the next locker room to hers. Jabeur took a funny dig at Sabalenka for always following her be it on the court or the locker room.

Jabeur and Sabalenka share a great friendship both on and off the both with both players having immense respect for one another. They are also found taking a dig at one another be it before important matches or during off-seasons or vacations. Jabeur posted the picture on her Instagram story where she clearly shows the locker room numbers.

Jabeur has been allotted locker number 214 and Sabalenka has been given the locker number just before hers, number 213. Just days after their Cincinnati Open semi-final matchup where Sabalenka (7-5, 6-3) got the better of the Tunisian, Jabeur was quick enough to draw a funny scene by deciding to post this co-incidence of locker rooms.

"ALWAYS FOLLOWING ME @SABALENKA ARYNA."

The locker rooms allotted ahead of the US Open

Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka have a lot of respect for one another

Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka have gifted the entire tennis world with several classic battles between themselves. But what catches the eye of many individuals is their respect in the eyes of one another. Both players have faced off against one another six times in their careers.

Jabeur has won twice and Sabalenka has picked up the victory on four occasions with the Cincinnati win being the latest one. Even after the match, Sabalenka complimented Jabeur on what a brilliant and tough opponent she is, and also hinted at the topic of how Jabeur always makes it tough for her to win matches.

Even after Jabeur beat Sabalenka at the recently played Wimbledon semis, the Belarusian wished her good luck for the final wanting her to go all the way against Marketa Vondrousova. However, Vondrousova got the better of Jabeur in the finals of the 2023 Wimbledon. Before Wimbledon began, both the stars were seen practicing with one another preparing each other for the competition ahead.

The bond between the two keeps on building and apart from the classic battles they provide the fans with, Jabeur and Sabalenka always try to support each other wishing the best for one another.