"Always love showing the tourists around my town" - Citi Open Chairman Mark Ein takes Serena Williams to visit the Washington Monument during her time in the US capital

Serena Williams took part in some sightseeing in Washington DC after her practice session with sister Venus Williams at the Citi Open grounds in the US capital. The 23-time Grand Slam champion visited the iconic Washington Monument and was accompanied by Mark Ein, a leading entrepreneur and the chairman of the Citi Open.

Williams hit the practice courts early on Sunday, much to the surprise of fans present at the venue. Serena Williams is not part of this year's Citi Open draw, while Venus Williams is set to begin her campaign at the tournament later on Monday.

After her practice session, the younger Williams sister took some time off to explore the city. Ein posted a picture on Twitter with the American tennis superstar at the Washington Monument.

"Always love showing the tourists around my town," Ein wrote in his post.

Williams herself shared a few more updates on Instagram of her sightseeing activities. Williams rode around town on a kick scooter before visiting the Lincoln Memorial and the monument.

Serena Williams rides around Washington DC on a kick scooter

Later, the American even showed off her 'mischievous side' and played a prank on Ein.

Earlier, Serena and Venus Williams were locked in an intense practice session. There seemed to be no half-measures from either player as they hit some heavy groundstrokes and put in a lot of work. Fans flocked to the court in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the two great champions.

Serena Williams will play in her first tournament since Wimbledon at next week's National Bank Open in Toronto. She last played there in 2019, when she reached the finals. Midway through the first set of the final against Bianca Andreescu, Williams was forced to retire due to an injury.

She has won the Toronto title thrice so far, with her latest title coming in 2013. Williams will also play in the Cincinnati Open the week after Toronto. After a week's break, she will begin her bid for a record-equalling (with Margaret Court) 24th Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams' recent record at the US Open

2020 US Open - Day 11

Serena Williams missed the 2021 edition of the US Open as she was nursing an injury that eventually led to her year-long absence from the WTA tour. She last played at the US Open in 2020 and reached the semifinals. Williams' progress in the 2020 semifinals against Victoria Azarenka was hampered by an injury midway through the match, which she lost in three sets.

Prior to the 2020 season, Williams made back-to-back finals at the Grand Slam tournament in New York City. She fell short to Andreescu in the 2019 final and lost to Naomi Osaka in the 2018 final, both first-time Slam finalists.

From 2012-2016, Williams won three straight titles and reached the semifinals on two other occasions. Throughout her illustrious career, she has won the US Open six times.

