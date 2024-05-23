"Always one child who goes out of their way to spoil the family photo"- Andy Murray's mother Judy trolls Brit's facial reaction

Andy Murray's mother Judy Murray shared a family photograph of her and of the two Murray brothers- Andy and Jamie. The photograph was accompanied by a hilarious message from Murray's mother teasing the Brit for ruining a family photo.

Judy Murray has been a constant in the professional lives of her children. As a mother to two young boys, the Scotswoman introduced the nuances and virtues of tennis in the lives of her two sons.

She was also his first coach, who gave Murray his initial lessons in the sport at the age of 12. Later, in his professional career the former World No. 1 worked with high-profile coaches like Amelie Mauresmo and Ivan Lendl.

In the photograph shared by Judy Murray, Andy and Jamie can be seen, with ice cream in their hands. Andy is seen with an ice cream without a spoon, whereas his brother and mother are seen to have one. What the British player is also missing in the photograph is a smile!

Judy Murray hilariously teased the player about his awkward facial reaction.

"There’s always one child who goes out of their way to spoil the family photo". on X (Formerly Twitter)

While the lighthearted image was nothing less than wholesome, Murray is no stranger to media scrutiny. The Brit has had to deal with the expectations of a whole nation who looked up to him to win the Wimbledon Trophy as a home favorite. Once Murray achieved that, the questions turned to his impending retirement.

"Let him enjoy whatever time is left of his career"- When Judy Murray criticized the media for asking Andy Murray repetitive questions about the latter's retirement

Andy Murray was last seen in action at the Geneva Open, where he lost his opening-round match against Yannick Hanfmann. Speculations about his retirement have only garnered traction since. During the Dubai Tennis tournament, Murray openly stated that this season might be his last and that he might not play past the summer.

Judy Murray admonished the media for constantly persisting with retirement questions.

"Every single press confernece he is asked the same question. When he started on it was “ah but when r u going to win Wimbledon?” Every single time. Let him enjoy whatever time is left of his career. He is 50 in the world, has a metal hip, a bipartite patella + 4 kids". on X (Formerly Twitter)

Murray will be next seen playing at Roland Garros in doubles along with partner Dan Evans.