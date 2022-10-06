Alycia Parks shares unique 2022 record with Serena Williams after beating Maria Sakkari in Ostrava

World No. 133 Alycia Parks now shares a unique record with Serena Williams, thanks to her stunning victory over World No. 7 Maria Sakkari at the 2022 AGEL Open in Ostrava.

Parks and Sakkari played out a thrilling second-round encounter at the WTA 500 tournament that lasted two hours and 46 minutes. The Greek took the opening set 7-5 but the American fought back in the second and even saved a break point before winning it with the same scoreline to force the match into a decider.

Parks then saved a break point in the final set and broke Sakkari in the final game to win the match 5-7, 7-5, 7-5, reaching her maiden WTA singles quarterfinal in the process.

The 21-year-old, therefore, has joined Serena Williams on the list of American players ranked outside the Top-100 who beat a Top-10 opponent this season.

Serena Williams achieved the feat at the US Open, beating then-World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round. This turned out to be the final victory of her illustrious career, as she lost to eventual quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic in her next fixture.

Parks may be an unknown player but sharing a record with Serena Williams is certainly some achievement for her, which will also help throw some much-needed limelight on her performances in the coming days.

Alycia Parks will face Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the AGEL Open

Alycia Parks in action at the bett1open

After stunning Maria Sakkari, Alycia Parks will be up against last year's French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the 2022 AGEL Open. The Czech booked her place in the last eight after her second-round opponent Belinda Bencic withdrew from their match.

Parks and Krejcikova will lock horns for the first time, with the winner facing either Petra Kvitova or Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the semifinals. The American will enter the match as the underdog considering her opponent's recent form (winning six matches in a row) and the fact that the crowd will be on her side for the most part.

Elsewhere in the WTA 500 tournament in Ostrava, local girl Karolina Muchova is up against Caty McNally and the winner of the match will be up against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

The remaining Round of 16 matches at the event include defending champion Anett Kontaveit taking on Tereza Martincova and fifth seed Daria Kasatkina facing Ekaterina Alexandrova. Alycia Parks stands a good chance of entering the Top-100 of the WTA rankings if she goes further in the AGEL Open.

