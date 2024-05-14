Alycia Parks' struggle to win match in 2024 continues as American suffers 13th straight loss with Parma Challenger exit

Alycia Parks' frightful run in 2024 has continued as she suffered her 13th consecutive loss with an early exit at the Parma Challenger. The American's last victory was at the Australian Open in January.

Parks' latest defeat came in the first round of the 2024 Parma Challenger against local wildcard Giorgia Pedone on May 13. The big-serving American was broken late in the first set by the Italian. The two women exchanged eight breaks of serve in the second set which was decided by a tiebreaker. Pedone managed to oust Parks 6-4, 7-6(5).

Parks hit seven aces in her match against Pedone, but her game was undone by 10 double faults, a meager 47% of first serves in, and five breaks of serve. This was another inconsistent display on the court that saw Parks suffer her 13th loss on the trot this year on tour and Challenger level.

The 23-year-old last won a match at the 2024 Australian Open. In Melbourne, she prevailed over Daria Snigur and No. 32 seed Leylah Fernandez before losing to No. 4 seed Coco Gauff in the third round. This was Parks' best performance at any Grand Slam. But it has been all downhill from there.

On the WTA Tour level since, Alycia Parks has lost in the opening rounds of the Linz Open, the Transylvania Open, and the ATX Open in Austin and fell in the first qualifying round at the Dubai Tennis Championships, the Indian Wells Open, the Miami Open, the Madrid Open, and the Italian Open.

Parks also tried her luck at the three Challenger-level tournaments (Oeiras, Lleida and Parma) to regain her form, but to no avail. This dire run has seen the American drop from World No. 83 (her ranking at the start of 2024) to the current ranking of World No. 137.

Doubles has been a saving grace for Alycia Parks in 2024

Alycia Parks and Asia Muhammad pictured at Miami Open 2024

While she may be struggling to put up a solid performance in the singles game, Alycia Parks has managed to stitch together a few good results playing doubles. Parks partnered with compatriot Asia Muhammad and reached the quarterfinals at the 2024 Linz Open.

Then at the Miami Open, Parks-Muhammad defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia-Taylor Townsend, Shuko Aoyama-Aleksandra Krunic, and Anhelina Kalinina-Dayana Yastremska to reach the semifinals. Their run was halted by reigning US Open doubles champions Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe.

Alycia Parks, who won the biggest title of her career so far in the doubles category at the 2023 Western & Southern Open, is currently ranked World No. 31 in doubles.