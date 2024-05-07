Alycia Parks suffers 12th straight loss as American's dire run of form continues with Italian Open 2024 qualifiers exit

American tennis player Alycia Parks hit another low as she suffered her 12th straight loss in the Italian Open qualifiers. She managed to win just two games throughout her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, losing 6-1, 6-1.

Parks first broke out on the WTA scene in 2021 when she made her on-tour debut at the Charleston Open. The American made her mark at the 2021 US Open when she recorded the joint-fastest serve in tournament history, matching Venus Williams.

The 2024 season seems to have fizzled out for Parks after a promising start. She qualified for the Australian Open main draw and reached the third round before losing to fourth seed Coco Gauff. Parks has since won just one set on the WTA tour.

She hasn't managed to qualify for the main draws for any WTA 1000 tournaments or progress deep into any of the Challenger tournaments she has played.

Tennis Journalist Jose Morgado recently shared Alycia Parks' poor recent record on X (formerly Twitter).

"Alycia Parks in 2024 since reaching the AusOpen 3rd round: 12 consecutive losses, 1 set won. Lost her last 22 sets played...," Morgado wrote.

Parks is expected to play at the French Open next.

Alycia Parks has had good returns on the doubles court despite her struggles in singles

Alycia Parks has taken significant strides in her doubles career. She won a WTA 1000 title at Cincinnati last year by partnering up with compatriot Taylor Townsend, and also lifted a WTA 500 title with Katy McNally at the Ostrava Open.

Even though the 2024 season has not been fruitful for Parks in singles, the American has put in better performances on the doubles court.

She has played with multiple partners in the 2024 season, with Asia Muhammad proving to be her most successful partner. The all-American duo reached the quarter-finals at the Linz Open, where they lost to Anna-Lena Friedman and Nadia Kichenok.

Parks and Muhammad also made it to the semi-finals of the Miami Open, losing to the second-seeded team of Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski.