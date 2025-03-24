American legend Billie Jean King announces return to career she wanted before tennis

Billie Jean King announced a return to an activity that she was pursuing before she took the tennis world by storm. The American tennis icon is going back to studies to complete her history major.

King completed her schooling at the Long Beach Polytechnic High School before attending the California State University, Los Angeles, in the 1960s. In a recent video shared on X, the 81-year-old revealed that she had left her studies in the middle to pursue a tennis career but is making a return to education.

"60 years ago, I left California State College, at that time, now it's California State University in Los Angeles, to go and be No. 1 in the world. I went to Australia and I became No. 1. But, it has always bothered me that I haven't graduated," Billie Jean King said.

Further, she revealed that she had entered the university again and was set to embark on a 'Road to Graduation.'

"So, we're gonna call this the 'Road to Graduation.' I have entered Cal State LA... and I was a history major and I'm back being a history major," she added.

King's prime competitive years lasted from the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s. During this period, she played in 18 Grand Slam singles finals and won 12. However, she is remembered for her various contributions to the sport off the court, including fighting for equal pay and being a founding member of the WTA.

Billie Jean King visited Tokyo and met Japan team captain Ai Sugiyama as part of trip for the MLB season opener

Billie Jean King at the Rose Bowl Game between Ohio State Vs Oregon - Source: Getty

Billie Jean King is part owner of the Major League Baseball (MLB) team Los Angeles Dodgers. She recently visited Japan with her wife Ilana Kloss for the MLB season opener between the Chicago Cubs and the Dodgers.

During her visit, she took the opportunity to meet Ai Sugiyama, who is captaining Japan's BJK Cup team.

"We saw Ai early this year and, knowing we were coming over, I said to Ilana [Kloss] that we need to arrange something. It’s an amazing opportunity to come and help the juniors and talk about the Billie Jean King Cup," King said during her visit (via BJK Cup website).

Japan will host Romania and 2023 champion Canada at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo this April for the qualifying round of the 2025 BJK Cup. The Finals for this year will be played in Shenzhen, China.

