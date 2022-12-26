American Taylor Fritz "excited" about Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer's dominant era nearing its end

Taylor Fritz has had his fair share of challenges, competing against Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. The American, who has faced the legendary trio a total of 12 times, is now looking forward to a new era of possibilities.

In a recent interview with CLAY tennis, Taylor Fritz revealed that although he wouldn’t term the feeling about the Big-3 era nearing its end as a relief, he was certainly more excited about having a better chance at winning the big titles. The World No. 9 noted that it was becoming easier to defeat the multi-Grand Slam champions.

“I wouldn’t say relief, but I definitely feel like, as it stands right now, even the big titles are so much more winnable than they used to be. I’m more excited cause I feel like getting these titles aren’t as hard as to get as before,” Taylor Fritz said.

“The door is already slowly opening a bit more and you can see it: there have been so many more Masters 1000 winners over the past two years than probably ever. When I was 18, 20 years old, basically only four or five people could get big events,” he added.

Fritz, who won the 2022 Indian Wells Masters by defeating Rafael Nadal in the final, also elaborated on winning the biggest title of his career.

“That was insane. I do what I do for that kind of moments. It’s the reason why I play tennis. Before the match I was not even sure how I was going to be able to play it, and then I’m winning. I was 20 in the world. A crazy title to me,” he remarked.

"Those three are the toughest versions you can get" - Taylor Fritz discusses Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic’s strong suits

Taylor Fritz has faced the Big-3 a total of 12 times in his career so far

In the same interview with CLAY Tennis, Taylor Fritz, who has a 2-2 record against Rafael Nadal, 0-2 against Roger Federer and 0-6 against Novak Djokovic, discussed which of the three is the toughest to compete against. The young American remarked that all three were lethal opponents on their favored surfaces.

"It’s really tough to say. It depends on the conditions for sure. I’ve never played (Rafael Nadal) on clay courts, but we know it's tough as it gets. (Roger Federer) on faster surfaces. (Novak Djokovic) on hard court indoor. Those three are the toughest versions you can get," the American noted.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes